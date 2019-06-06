The City of Lodi will recognize National Flag Day on June 14 with the dedication of a new flagpole at American Legion Park.
The ceremonies are scheduled for noon at the park, located at the intersection of Hutchins and Vine streets. They include comments by community leaders, followed by members of the Lodi-based American Legion Post 22 conducting a flag-raising ceremony.
The flagpole was installed through the efforts of Lodi resident John Callahan, who raised funds for the project and refurbished an existing flagpole donated by a Lodi business. Richard Prima, a former Lodi Public Works director, assisted Callahan in the process of obtaining permits and engineering reviews required before the pole was installed.
Lodi’s Electric Utility assisted with drilling the hole needed to pour the concrete footing supporting the flagpole, and other Lodi businesses donated labor and materials.
The existing flagpole was installed near the center of the park in 1976, but trees have overgrown that location. The plaque that accompanied the 1976 flagpole dedication has been relocated to the new site.
Flag Day commemorates the day in 1777 on which the Continental Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the American flag. In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed an act of Congress designating June 14 of each year as National Flag Day.