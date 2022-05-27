Craft Beer Fest returns to Lodi Lake

The Lodi Tokay Rotary is hosting its annual Craft Beer Festival at Lodi Lake from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.
The theme will once again be “Beer is Better at the Lake,” and it’s also an event that is better for the community, with proceeds helping change the lives of the less fortunate in Lodi.
Proceeds are awarded as grants to area nonprofits, and in the past, organizations such as Lodi House, LOEL Center, Salvation Army, GOT Kids, Hospice of San Joaquin County, and Lodi Adopt A Child have benefited from the festival.
Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is both a host and a beneficiary, with the Lodi Tokay Rotary providing funds for ongoing improvement to facilities at Lodi Lake.
In addition, Lodi Mayor and Lodi Rotarian Mark Chandler will be on hand to help with the pouring.
“What's most important to me is how the event benefits the kids and adults in need in Lodi,” Rotary member and festival chair Chris Olsen said. “I mean, it’s really about how we as Rotarians give back to our community. Hey, if that means folks have a fun day at the Lake enjoying local breweries, so much the better.”
Music and games are always part of the fun. Scheduled to perform on the stage is The Buck Fifties, a rock 'n' roll band influenced by early rock 'n' roll, rockabilly and the Bakersfield Country sounds of the 1950s and ’60s.
Some of the brewers pouring at this year’s event include Lodi Beer Company, 5 Windows, Stone, Tioga Sequoia, 21st Amendment, Farmers Brewing Company, IDOL, River Rock, Dying Bree and Bay Boys Brewing.
Food vendors include Taco Fiesta, Costa’s Finest, Parks Barks BBQ and Beer Rocks. Lodi’s own A&W Root Beer will be providing refreshments for non-drinkers and designated drivers.
General admission tickets are available at lodicraftbeerfestival.com for $45 and early entry VIP tickets are $75. Designated drivers can attend for only $10 with a regular admission ticket purchase.
Lodi Bike will be hosting the bike valet, but for those coming by vehicle, Uber/Lyft drop-off locations are available and golf carts hosted by Cipponeri will be provided for those needing assistance to the event from designated parking locations.
Sponsors contributing to this year’s event include: F&M Bank of Central California, Bridge Pointe Financial Group/Daniel Castillo, Cen-Cal Fire Systems, Inc., All Pure Water, Lodi Beer Company, Edward Jones/Jeremy Lenser, Waste Management, FCB Homes, Meehleis Modular Buildings, Sasaki Accountancy, Jensen Rasmussen Foundation, Kettleman Station, Schaffer & Company Realtors/Chris Phelps, Sierra Construction, Cipponeri Golf Carts, Stogies Lounge and A&W Root Beer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.