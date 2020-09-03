LODI — Due to increased numbers of adult mosquitoes or detection of West Nile virus, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct aerial and ground spraying near Lodi.
- Aerial spraying for adult mosquito control using Dibrom is scheduled between 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. today in the Delta area west of Lodi and Stockton, including portions of Brack Tract, Terminous Tract (including Tower Park), Bouldin Island and Staten Island.
- Ground spraying for adult mosquito control using Evergreen 5-25 and/or DeltaGard is scheduled between 7:30 and 10 p.m. today in rural southwest Lodi, in the area bounded by West Kingdon Road, Armstrong Road, Interstate-5/Thornton Road, and the Union Pacific Railroad.
If weather prevents spraying today, both areas will be sprayed between 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday.
For more information, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— K. Cathey
Master class and scholarship competition
LODI — The Lodi Winegrape Commission has partnered with SommFoundation to provide a virtual master class on the winegrowing region of Lodi. Participants will have the opportunity to earn scholarships toward furthering wine education and certifications through an online timed test.
The master class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 and 30, and will dive deep into Lodi’s terroir, viticulture and winemaking practices, and cultural history of its people. Guest speakers will include winegrowers Markus Bokisch of Bokisch Vineyards, Susan Tipton of Acquiesce Winery, and Jeff Perlegos of Stampede Vineyard. To register, visit tinyurl.com/LodiWine.
Following the completion of the master class, registered attendees will be given one-time access to an online 20-minute timed test until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 1. The top three scorers will receive scholarships to be applied toward wine education, as well as access to SommFoundation’s Global Diagram of Wine.
First place will receive $1,500 plus guaranteed attendance to the 2021 SommFoundation Harvest Enrichment Trip to Lodi. Second place will receive $1,000, and third place will receive $500.
Winners will be announced live at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 on the SommFoundation Instagram, @SommFoundation.
— Wes Bowers
CHP enforcement over Labor Day weekend
SACRAMENTO — The California Highway Patrol is advising all drivers to take precautions that keep themselves safe behind the wheel and protect others, such as buckling seatbelts, avoiding distractions, adhering to a safe and legal speed, and never driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
“Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence is extremely dangerous, not only to the person driving but to everyone on the road with them,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “If you travel this holiday weekend, make smart decisions and drive to arrive.”
To help keep California’s roadways safe and assist motorists this weekend, all available CHP officers will be on patrol for a maximum enforcement period from 6:01 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Last year during the Labor Day holiday weekend, 45 people were killed in crashes throughout California. Nearly three-quarters of all the vehicle occupants killed within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seat belt. In addition, the CHP made more than 1,000 arrests for driving under the influence during the 78-hour enforcement effort in 2019.
— Special to the News-Sentinel