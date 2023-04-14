‘That’s kind of what we do’: CHP officer safely evacuates family from burning home in Galt

GALT — A California Highway Patrol Officer is being hailed as a hero by his agency and the community this week after helping a Galt family escape their burning home.
The CHP said Officer James Gutierrez was patrolling through a neighborhood on Tuesday at about 12:55 p.m. when he saw smoke in the area and decided to see what was happening.
According to KCRA, Gutierrez found a house on fire in the area of Stockton Boulevard and Walnut Avenue.
He reported the fire to dispatch, then approached the house to see if anyone was inside, KCRA said.
There was no answer when he knocked on the door, so he went inside and began warning whoever he found inside that they needed to leave.
The CHP said one teenager and three children were inside, along with a dog and a cat.
The girls told KCRA they were unaware there was a fire until they heard Gutierrez screaming.
Their mother Tiffany Martinez was at work, and their father Scott Martinez had left the house briefly to go to a nearby convenience store, KCRA reported.
Gutierrez told the news station that he doesn’t consider himself a hero, and that he was merely doing what all first responders are trained to do.
“When someone says, ‘Wow, you’re a hero,’ I go, ‘Well, that’s just kind of what we do,’” Gutierrez told the station. “I would think that any officer, fireman, police officer, sheriff would probably do the same thing in that situation. I happened to be at the right place at the right time.”
The Martinez family told KCRA that they are “beyond grateful” Gutierrez was there in time, and that they are forever in his debt.
“If he wasn’t in the neighborhood, things could be a lot worse,” Tiffany Martinez said. “(The children are) safe. I’m not planning a funeral today. None of my kids got burned.”
“He’s a great guy. He’s an exemplary example of what should be behind every badge,” he said. “I’m proud to have him serving our community, and I’m grateful for everything he did. He saved everything that’s most valuable to us.”
Neighbor Erasmo Ramirez told KCRA he had children of his own, and when he saw Gutierrez’s patrol car on their street, he rushed to help the girls exit the burning home.
“I would like to think my neighbors would do the same for me, so, I mean that’s just what humans need to do for other humans; you know what I mean,” Ramirez said.
The Consumnes Fire Department told the news station that the fire was accidental and caused by an outdoor heat lamp.
Officials said the fire spread to the attic and caused significant damage to many of the rooms inside the home, reports state. The CHP said Gutierrez typically works out of its South Sacramento office, but is currently assigned to the Valley Division Community Response Team.
