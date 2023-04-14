‘That’s kind of what we do’: CHP officer safely evacuates family from burning home in Galt

Firefighters put out a blaze at a home in Galt on Tuesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol Officer James Gutierrez was patrolling in the area when he noticed smoke coming from the home. He entered the residence and safely evacuated four people.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

GALT — A California Highway Patrol Officer is being hailed as a hero by his agency and the community this week after helping a Galt family escape their burning home.

The CHP said Officer James Gutierrez was patrolling through a neighborhood on Tuesday at about 12:55 p.m. when he saw smoke in the area and decided to see what was happening.