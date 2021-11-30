PALS to host open house as it pursues new education center

Six months after celebrating the long-awaited grand opening of its new Sargent Road location, the People Assisting Lodi Shelter will host an open house this Sunday.
The event at PALS Haven, 5113 W. Sargent Road, is from 1-4 p.m., and will be a sort of “meet and greet” with some of the shelter’s puppies, as well as the nonprofit organization’s way of saying “thank you” to the community.
“It’s just been remarkable,” PALS founder Nancy Allenbaugh said. “So many people thought, ‘you’re locating yourselves out there’ and ‘why?’. I really didn’t worry about that. This is really a lovely destination and it gives us a lot more versatility with yards we have. And people truly enjoy coming out. Lots of them want to stay for a while.”
Sunday’s open house will also be a chance for the PALS board of directors to ask community members who have supported the nonprofit in the past for their continued support to fund the new education center on the two-acre campus.
Three weeks ago, PALS was finally able to move its original building from its former 1405 W. Kettleman Lane location to the new Sargent Road site.
The small structure’s interior will be remodeled and converted into an education center that will provide classes, guest speakers and a meeting area.
Allenbaugh said the nonprofit would like to raise $50,000 for the work.
“It’s very doable, because the structure of the building is there,” she said. “It’s the interior (that needs work), and we will have to put a roof on it. It’s just getting that sheet rock in there and new flooring and a simple set of cabinets, because we’ll be using a projector in there and holding meetings, that sort of thing.”
With the PALS volunteer training programs for youth, juniors and adults currently underway, Allenbaugh said the education center will be the prefect place to conduct classes.
She’s hoping the building will be open by February, in time for PALS’ first guest speaker, who will discuss the evolution of dogs from wolves.
Founded in 2004, PALS has always wanted a space to be able to conduct meetings and classes, but limited space at its former home on Kettleman Lane hindered that need.
“(The education center) is a dream,” Allenbaugh said. “The board, we really talked about it and thought about it, and after we did the research, it was absolutely the best way to go, because to build a brand new structure would have been triple ( the $50,000 cost). And because of shortages and all that, the fellow who moved the building told me this is constructed so well, it was definitely worth the move.”
The PALS Haven is 13,000 square feet in size, 20 times the footprint of the original building that will now be used as an educational center.
The new site has isolation areas for both dogs and cats, each with its own kitchen and laundry area; a 500-square-foot open cat play room; 14 dog yards; and a separate area for geriatric dogs.
Currently, PALS has 53 dogs and 80 cats waiting to be adopted.
Since opening in July, Allenbaugh said the rate of adoption has been good, and as of Monday, there have been no returns. She said there were about seven adoptions last week alone.
People looking to adopt animals have come from not only the Stockton and Lodi area, but Southern California and Reno as well.
One Reno man actually drove to the shelter last Friday to meet a doberman pinscher he had views online at www.palslodi.org.
Even though the shelter was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, Allenbaugh said she met him anyway. He plans to return several times to make sure he and the dog are compatible.
“We’ve had some people come three or four times before making up their mind,” she said. “And that’s a great idea, because we try to match animals with people. It’s never first come, first serve. We want an adoption that’s going to last.”
For more information about adoptions, or Sunday’s open house, call PALS at 209-333-9963, email pals.lodi@yahoo.com, or visit www.palslodi.org.