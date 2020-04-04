Another local company has come forward to assist the health care industry in fighting the spread of the coronavirus as San Joaquin County reports 185 confirmed cases of the disease and 11 deaths Friday.
Lustre-Cal Corporation donated four airway boxes to Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital on Friday morning, providing another tool for doctors and nurses to treat patients infected with coronavirus without the possibility of transmission.
The boxes, developed by Taiwanese anesthesiologist Dr. Hsien Yung Lai, are made of plexiglass and are placed over a patient’s head. Two holes are cut through one side of the box, allowing doctors and nurses to move their arms freely to perform necessary tasks during medical intubation.
“COVID-19 is transported through the air, aerosol or water droplets, and if a patient needs intubation, they have respiratory problems, the health care providers have to put a tube in so they can breathe,” Lustre-Cal director of inside sales Marty Flores said.
“With the worldwide shortage of face masks, it just has an increased risk for the patient to release the virus out in the open,” he said. “It protects the medical providers. They’re in there all day.”
Flores loaded two cardboard boxes containing the equipment onto a truck in front of the Lustre-Cal headquarters at 715 S. Guild Ave. Friday morning.
He said the company’s chief executive officer, Heather Chartrand, has a friend who is a doctor in the Bay Area, and they contacted her for help in acquiring the devices.
“We just jumped on it,” Flores said. “We jumped on getting partnerships and trying to get these things made. We’re trying to spread the word that we have these available.”
Flores said Lustre-Cal has partnered with a couple manufactures who produce the equipment and ship them to Lodi, adding the company received as many as 15 each day.
From here, the company then ships the airway boxes to hospitals across the country, including in the Bay Area, New York City and Rochester, N.Y.
“We just want to help the best that we can,” he said. “It feels good that we’re able to do our small part. It’s been exhausting, but it’s not even close to the exhaustion the real workers are doing at the hospitals. Anything we can do to help.”
Wayne Craig, president and chief executive office of the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation, said the airway boxes are just another much-needed amenity that have been donated from the community.
Last week, large farming operations and general contractors dropped thousands of N95 masks off to the hospital, and Craig said more than 30,000 masks have been donated since the pandemic was declared.
“This is going to be tremendously helpful, because the big risk right now is for the providers,” Craig said. “This is going to help doctors, because the (personal protective equipment) is so short right now. We’ve been getting literally thousands of masks in the last few days.”
Flores said the company has begun to manufacture polycarbonate foam face shields to distribute to hospitals as well. The masks, made of foam and elastic band, can be wiped down and used about two times he said.
The company is also producing an economy mask that is a simple plastic shield with small holes so doctors and nurses can wear them with glasses, he said.
“Anything like that is just really important,” hospital spokeswoman Lauren Nelson said. “Anything (health care providers) can have to add another layer of protection, or something they can clean and reuse is really helpful right now.”
Lustre-Cal, which was founded in Lodi in 1964, typically makes custom labels, nameplates, panel overlays and other custom-converted products, and employs about 75 people.
When the COVID-19 pandemic was declared last month, the company refocused its priorities to help health care providers in any way it could, according to a press release issued this week.
“We’re just overwhelmed at the generosity of local businesses that are supporting the hospital,” Craig said. “For Lustre-Cal to reach out to us with the new apparatus is just phenomenal. It’s a very important piece of equipment to protect our doctors.”
Lustre-Cal is one of a few companies shifting its focus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Scientific Specialties, Inc., has increased its production of plasticware used in hospitals, such as centrifuge tubes, screw tubes and caps.
Cepheid, a Sunnyvale-based medical research company with a production plant in Lodi, has begun manufacturing a test for SARS-CoV-2 — the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — that takes about 45 minutes to process.
The LMH Foundation is accepting donations from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at its office located at 845 S. Fairmont St., Suite 3, in Lodi. Donors should call 209-339-7833 to ensure someone is present to accept the donation.