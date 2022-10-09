COVID-19 Update

CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

While President Joe Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic over nearly three weeks ago, San Joaquin County’s Public Health Officer is taking a more reserved stance.

“We have certainly come a long way in this pandemic, but there are still a few hundred people dying each day of COVID-19 in the United States, and we are facing the possibility of a fall/winter surge,” Dr. Maggie Park said. “I will defer to the World Health Organization to determine when the pandemic is over.”