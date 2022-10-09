While President Joe Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic over nearly three weeks ago, San Joaquin County’s Public Health Officer is taking a more reserved stance.
“We have certainly come a long way in this pandemic, but there are still a few hundred people dying each day of COVID-19 in the United States, and we are facing the possibility of a fall/winter surge,” Dr. Maggie Park said. “I will defer to the World Health Organization to determine when the pandemic is over.”
According to Reuters, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists during a virtual press conference in mid-September that “the end is in sight.”
However, Ghebreyesus urged nations around the world to remain vigilant and likened the pandemic to a marathon.
“A marathon runner does not stop when the finish line comes into view,” he said. “She runs harder, with all the energy she has left. So must we. We can see the finish line. We’re in a winning position. But now is the worst time to stop running.”
There have been 197,628 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,312 related deaths in San Joaquin County since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
The county’s current case rate is 7.4 per 100,000 residents, and the test positivity rate is 5.2%. Both of those have not been this low since July of 2021.
In addition, there have been an average of 35.3 COVID-19 patients being treated at the county’s seven hospitals over the past seven days, a number that hasn’t been so low since May.
There have been 20,981 cases and 312 deaths in Lodi, and 2,308 cases and 30 deaths in the Lockeford area.
There have been 1,444 cases and 21 deaths in the Acampo ZIP code of 95220; 152 cases and one death in the Clements ZIP code of 95227; 1,003 cases and 13 deaths in the Woodbridge ZIP code of 95258; and 242 cases and four deaths in the Thornton ZIP code of 95686.
Some 480,273 residents in the county are fully vaccinated, accounting for 66.1% of the eligible population.
Sacramento County Public Health reported as of Friday that there were 346,345 cases and 3,473 deaths in that county since the pandemic began, and its current case rate is 7.2 per 100,000 residents.
There have been 7,941 cases and 85 deaths in Galt, where 55% of the city’s eligible population has been vaccinated.
Across Sacramento County, 67.6% of the population is fully vaccinated and 73.1% are partially vaccinated.
MPX cases tops 20 cases in county
San Joaquin County Public Health Services reported that MPX cases had increased to 23 as of Oct. 3. Three patients are women and 20 are men.
MPX was previously known as monkeypox.
Registration for county MPX vaccine clinics are on MyTurn.ca.gov, and the vaccine is available for anyone who believes they are “at high risk of exposure to MPX.” Information regarding vaccination opportunities will be posted at www.sjcphs.org.
MPX is a viral infection primarily spread through close contact via direct exposure to infectious sores, scabs, or body fluid. It can also be spread through touching materials that have been used by a person with MPX, and via respiratory secretions during prolonged, close, face-to-face contact.
Symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. Most people will develop a rash within three days that can look like pimples or blisters that may appear anywhere on the body, including the face, hands, chest, feet and genitals, or they may be limited to one part of the body.
The illness can be spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed, scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed, which can take as much as four weeks.
Most cases of MPX resolve on their own and hospitalization is rarely needed. There have been two deaths due to MPX in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
County public health advises anyone who thinks they may have MPX to speak to close contacts and sexual partners about their health and any recent sores or rashes.
Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with MPX, and avoid close skin-to-skin contact such as through kissing, hugging, cuddling or sex with people who have a rash that looks like MPX.
Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, cover exposed skin in crowded indoor spaces, and use appropriate personal protective equipment when caring for others with symptoms, including masks, gowns and gloves.
Do not handle or share bedding, towels or clothing of a person with MPX, and do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with MPX.
