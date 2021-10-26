The city will be offering a $10,000 signing bonus to select new employees. The city council agreed to pay the money to attract new police officers who lateral in from other agencies, and for new journey-level electric line workers. Both positions have been increasingly hard to fill in recent years because of competition from other agencies. And to make sure everyone has a chance for a bonus check, current employees can score $2,500 for referring someone who ends up being hired in these positions.
SKY IS FALLING: How much rain has Lodi received since Sunday? A whopping six inches as of Monday morning, according to the “Lodi Lake Weather” website operated by Dr. Patrick Sweeney. Over five inches of it came on Sunday alone, it says. That’s almost as much as Lodi received all last year. October has yielded about seven inches of rain, the website says. The website’s numbers are unofficial.
LIFE: Christopher Anthony Costello, the planner and organizer in the shooting death of Lodi podiatrist Dr. Thomas Shock in 2018, was convicted of all charges in July and was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole last week. He joins Raymond Austin Hassan Jacquett IV, who was tried and convicted in 2019 of being the getaway driver. Robert Elmo Lee and Mallory Stewart still await trial. Shock was killed when he answered the doorbell at his home late in the evening on August 1, 2018. Lee, who is in his ‘80s, is alleged to have hired Costello and two others to murder Shock, who Lee blamed for his wife’s death.
DINNER OUT: Pietro’s Trattoria celebrated its 35th anniversary with a dinner gala on Sunday at the restaurant. The popular eatery was opened by Jim Murdaca in 1985. Jim started his culinary career in 1976 at his dad’s place in Vacaville, also called Pietro’s. He and his wife Annette have overseen four remodels in the past three decades. Jim retired from the business last year, selling their interest to son Pete, who is now the owner and head chef.
IN THE BAG: Funding for the new homeless access center is in the bag, says City Manager Steve Schwabauer. He says the city has lined up $10 million to build the facility on Sacramento Street, including $2.2 million for the property. They have also secured funding to run the place for the first three years, he says. Schwabauer estimates it will cost about $3 million for the first three years of operation. He believes the costs will be lower at first as the center ramps up, increasing over time as more people utilize the facility. So far, all of the money is coming from federal, state and county sources. The city will have to continue to scrape together money for the ongoing costs of the center after year three. “The state and federal government have placed a high priority on this type of funding,” says Schwabauer, so he’s not particularly worried about finding the money. However, he can’t guarantee city money won’t someday be needed to operate the place.
CHEAP THRILLS: If you’re looking for something to do on a lazy day, take a stroll through the model homes in the new Valencia at Rose Gate subdivision, just off West Lodi Avenue behind Raley’s. The homes, being developed by FCB Homes, are large and drop-dead gorgeous. They’re also not cheap. They range in price from $674,950 to $849,950, not including options. But they all feature open floor plans with plenty of light and up-scale designs. The streets also seem to be a skosh wider. Given the present housing market, they shouldn’t last long.
BOOM: The real estate boom continues. There is currently about 57 homes for sale in the Lodi-Woodbridge area, according to Realtor Larry Underhill of Statesman Realty. He says that’s a mere fraction of normal. In the real estate bust of 2008 there were some 650 active Lodi area listings.
Properties are currently selling in less than a month, on average, and those that are “priced right” fetch multiple offers, he says. It’s also common these days to get above asking price, sometimes waaay above. Underhill stresses that these are only averages, quipping, “If you have one foot in boiling water and the other in ice water, on average, you’re comfortable.” Maybe the moral to that story comes later.
POLICE BLOTTER: Lodi police were called to assist a woman who said her son robbed her on Sacramento Street, near downtown. The lady said when she met with her 44-year-old son, he demanded money from her. When she refused, the son whips out a knife. Mom flees on foot, leaving her purse in the car. The man then helps himself to whatever cash the woman had, of course. The suspect got away. … Lodi Fire Department responded to two Fentanyl overdoses recently. Neither victim could be saved. The plague continues. … Lodi Fire personnel continue to be on loan to CalFIre, most recently to help fight the Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara.
IN THE DARK: While the phones, email and computer systems at Lodi Unified are mostly back online, the information blackout continues. You’ll recall that many of their critical systems went down a couple weeks ago without any public or official explanation. Many think the most likely reason is a ransomware attack, where someone opens an email loaded with malware, which shuts everything down. Then a ransom demand is made, usually close to $1 million or more. District spokesperson Chelsea Vongehr confirms systems are back online, but says, “We don’t have additional information to provide at this time.” Meanwhile, district teachers and employees are wondering aloud if student or employee data was stolen.
DOWN: The rickety hose tower that had been attached to the old Main Street fire station has been taken down, before it fell down. The tower demo is part of a larger project to shore up the 100-year-old building that once housed Lodi City Hall and the town’s first real fire station. The building has been abandoned for decades with little or no care being given to preserving the old girl. It’s now getting a new roof along with some asbestos removal, according to Public Works Director Charlie Swimley.
SILENCE: Perhaps you’ve read or heard about how the FBI has reportedly been called upon to investigate parents and others who show up at meetings and harangue school boards about student vaccination mandates. The investigation request was made by the National School Boards Association on behalf of their members. Lodi Unified Trustee Ron Heberle says he, for one, strongly disagrees with the Association’s stance, and rejects the idea that the public shouldn’t express their views to the board.
ROUND AND ROUND: The city will be constructing a “round-a-bout” traffic feature near the southerly end of the southbound Turner Road freeway off-ramp, near Pioneer Drive. Cherokee Lane will also be widened between Pioneer and Turner that will allow two-way traffic. The project will also include adding 400 feet to the 99\Turner southbound onramp to Highway 99, thus providing longer acceleration distance to merge with traffic. No price tag was given, but funding depends on a grant from the California Transportation Commission.
REMEMBRANCE: Danny Duke was a much-beloved city employee working in the information technology section. He died in September at the age of 35. Young. A friend started a GoFundMe page for Danny. To date, it has raised over $6,000. Duke’s family donated $5,000 of it to the Lodi Animal Shelter, in Danny’s memory. Friends say he loved cookies, but loved animals even more. He would stop by the shelter on his lunch hour to “show the animals some love.” Friends and city employees gathered outside City Hall a couple weeks ago as Danny’s parents presented a check to the Shelter.
Steve is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.