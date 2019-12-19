Spencer Rhoads, a Lodi resident who unsuccessfully ran for Lodi City Council, suggested the governing body change the voting structure for mayor and mayor pro tempore during Wednesday’s council meeting held at Carnegie Forum.
During the public comment portion, Rhoads suggested the council draft a measure for the upcoming election period that would change the mayor selection process to an “at-large” vote by the public.
This attempt by Rhoads to change the mayoral process follows after he spearheaded a campaign in April to overhaul the mayoral process and require the mayorship rotate among Lodi’s five council members in numerical order of their districts.
“After knocking on doors and listening to the community, it became clear that Lodians wanted a drastic change to that process, they wanted to have the power to elect the mayor directly in their hands,” Rhoads said.
Under the current selection process, the sitting council votes in a new mayor annually. The position has traditionally rotated among the council, however last Dec. the council broke with tradition and skipped over Councilwoman JoAnne Mounce and elected Councilman Mark Chandler as mayor.
Rhoads believes an at-large appointment would allow Lodi’s registered voters to elect the city’s mayor and give the power to voters over who becomes the city’s mayor.
He also suggested the mayorship extend from one year — as it is currently — to multiple years.
“One year is honestly inadequate. We live in a world where there are no quick fixes. Solving homelessness, increasing public safety, even rebuilding Zupo park, these are all things that will take multiple years to achieve,” Rhoads said. “All the work that one mayor puts in from one year just becomes the next mayor’s responsibility.”
Mayor Doug Kuehne agreed that the mayoral selection process should be updated.
“When we changed to districts, I actually suggested we update the mayoral election to an at-large vote,” Kuehne said.
Mayor Pro Tempore Alan Nakanishi disagreed with an at-large vote, stating the position of the mayor could potentially go to an unruly individual.
“We had this issue years ago with a disruptive council member, that is something that can happen again,” Nakanishi said.
Nakanishi also pointed out that the city could be responsible for funding a new measure and he argued that it was unfair to lay the cost burden on the city. He suggested that Rhoads and supporters of an at-large vote fund the measure.
Before concluding his response, Nakanishi added that changing the mayoral term limit would not be met favorably by the council, because all the council members work full-time jobs and serve on various boards, in conjunction to fulfilling council and mayoral obligations.
“When I was mayor, I spent 27 hours a week working on projects for the city. Sometimes even more,” Nakanishi said.
Despite Nakanishi’s opposition, Mounce suggested the council revisit the issue during a shirtsleeve meeting.