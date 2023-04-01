It’s been a busy few months for the Lodi Parks, Recreation Cultural Services Department.
After a wet December was followed by a series of atmospheric rivers in January, the high winds brought by those storms took down more than 100 trees on park lands. The department is still dealing with the aftermath two months later.
“The root balls, we still need to clean those up. Safety wise, it’s not that high on our priority, we just don’t want more trees coming down,” said parks director Christina Jaromay. “Our top priority is monitoring trees to see if there are any that need to come down. We still have fencing repairs, the irrigation repairs, there was some asphalt paving damage at the Grape Bowl, which has been taken care of.”
The Parks Department’s crews have been busy cleaning up the damage and fallen trees, and the effort have had an effect on the budget.
“Just in parks, we recently added an additional $100,000 with our contract with West Coast Arborists for the cleanup,” Jaromay said. “We kind of estimated, just in parks alone, over $250,000 worth of damage. We have already kind of spent our tree funding, and have requested additional funding.”
Jaromay rattled off a long list of areas damaged by fallen trees: roots pulling up irrigation lines all around town, roof damage to the pool building at Blakely Park, damage to the Boys and Girls Club building, fence damage at American Legion Park, fence and grandstand damage at Zupo Field, and the asphalt damage at the Grape Bowl.
In addition to cleaning up fallen trees, parks crews have worked to assess the safety of trees still standing. Jaromay added that some redwood trees at Blakely Park had to be taken down because they represented a risk.
“We start looking at the other trees in the vicinity to figure out if more are going to come down. If one comes down, that means the ground is completely saturated,” Jaromay said.
“We’ve been in drought conditions, so the ground becomes saturated and the roots are in shock. So it’s kind of reacting to it, but also trying to be proactive. The root balls will probably remain for a bit. We’re trying to see if insurance will cover, also if FEMA will be able to reimburse us.”
And it may not be completely over. Ahead of this week’s weather, Lodi Lake’s nature trail area was closed to the public again as a precaution. The area was closed for a good chunk of January.
“There were a lot of trees down in the trails, and also we didn’t know if more trees were going to come down in those trails,” Jaromay said. “It took a while to clear those trails. There were hanging limbs, we had to assess the damage.”
And with all of that, the damage occurred just as youth around town were gearing up for baseball and softball seasons. Damage to the various ballparks caused some shuffling around.
“We had to redirect some games to different field because of what happened at Zupo,” Jaromay said. “So we worked with Lodi Unified and BOBS to figure out where we could put those games.”
Lodi High’s baseball team played its first few games at Kofu Park, but is back in its usual home at Zupo Field.
The visitor stands on the third-base side are still closed, with some of the bleachers twisted from falling trees. Jaromay said that since those stands are slated to be replaced as part of the rebuild from a 2019 fire that destroyed the main grandstand and press box.
And the parks are just part of the whole of the damage from January’s line of storms.
“Yes, all the departments are keeping track of it. The electric utility is keeping track of tree work, even as a result of flooding, what does the cleanup look like,” Jaromay said. “The city manager is involved, and we have a group of folks collecting information and reporting out to our insurance and FEMA.”
