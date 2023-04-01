Atmospheric river on New Year’s Eve causes flooding, downed trees and power outages; more expected this week

A fallen tree rests on the pcickleball courts after crashing through the fence at Legion Park in Lodi.

 Steve Mann/Special to the News-Sentinel

It’s been a busy few months for the Lodi Parks, Recreation Cultural Services Department.

After a wet December was followed by a series of atmospheric rivers in January, the high winds brought by those storms took down more than 100 trees on park lands. The department is still dealing with the aftermath two months later.