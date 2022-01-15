The latest social media trend daring youngsters to participate in a dangerous activity is now sending Lodi students to the hospital.
Lodi High School principal Adam Auerbach delivered a phone message to parents Friday afternoon about the “One Chip Challenge,” which encourages participants to eat a chip covered in pepper and hot sauce.
In some instances, consuming the chip has made students ill, he said.
“At this time, a number of students have already been sent home and have been referred to the emergency room because of their reactions to the substance,” Auerbach said. “Anyone found in possession of these ‘chips’ from this point will be sent home immediately and will receive progressive consequences.”
While the dare is trending on social media sites such TikTok and YouTube, the One Chip Challenge was created by Paqui, a chip brand that boasts using real Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers, which have a rating of as much as 2.2 million Scoville units and 1.2 million Scoville units on the heat index, respectively.
The challenge involves recording yourself eating an entire Paqui chip and waiting as long as one can before eating or drinking anything. Participants then post the video on social media.
According to the Gloucester Times in Gloucester, Mass., students at a local middle school there have ended up vomiting from the challenge.
The media outlet also reported that one student in Tyler Tex., was hospitalized from the challenge.
Last April, the Tyler Independent School District said many people experience severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and difficulty breathing that can last more than 24 hours, and lead to more severe health complications.
In his message to Lodi parents, Auerbach asked them to discuss the challenge with their students and ensure they do not participate.
Flags banned on campus
Auerbach also reminded parents and students that any and all flags are not allowed on vehicles while on campus.
He said staff has made several attempts to direct students over the past year to remove any flags from their vehicles, including those that support sports teams, countries, or political affiliations.
“Because we have over 300 student drivers in our parking lot each day, flags may not be attached to the backs of vehicles within our parking lot, as they constitute a danger to our student drivers in relation to their visibility of others, as well as to our staff's ability to accurately identify individuals on our security cameras,” he said. “We will continue to apply this policy consistently and fairly and will require that any flag, regardless of its nature, be removed.”