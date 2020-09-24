For the last 36 years, millions of Americans have participated in National Night Out by hosting block parties outside their homes with neighbors the first Tuesday in August.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the National Association of Town Watch postponed the traditional August event to Oct. 6.
Not only has the date moved, but those interested in participating are being encouraged not to host block parties in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re not telling people they can’t have block parties,” Lodi Police Department Capt. David Griffin said. “We’re simply encouraging them not to have them. We want to try to have people stay safe and keep our officers safe by not having people congregate as they used to do for this event.”
Instead, Griffin said, residents who still want to participate are encouraged to set up appointments to have police officers, Lodi Fire Department personnel, City of Lodi staff or Lodi City Council members join them in a Zoom meeting.
Traditionally, block parties would be visited by city representatives throughout the evening to discuss goings-on in Lodi or a resident’s neighborhood. Representatives would also discuss how to keep neighborhoods free of crime and provide tips on increasing safety.
Some parties would even feature the police department’s Ballistics Armored Tactical Transport vehicle, a Lodi fire engine, or other organizations willing put on a variety of demonstrations.
This year, however, special appearances will be difficult to conduct on Zoom.
But Griffin said residents can request any city official to log on and chat for a brief period of time. As of Wednesday, the department had not received any appointment reservations, he said.
And while previous years had deadlines to register your block party, Griffin said there is no deadline to schedule an appointment with a city representative this year.
“We’re disappointed we can’t be out there interacting person-to-person,” Griffin said. “It’s much easier to converse with people that way than it is with Zoom. But we hope to be back out with everyone in full swing next year. We enjoy it, our officers enjoy it, and from what we’ve seen going out and visiting folks, everyone enjoys it.”
The NATW implemented National Night Out in 1984, which involved 2.5 million neighbors throughout 400 communities in 23 states.
The event is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, and is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Last year’s National Night Out involved 36 million neighbors in 16,000 communities across the country, according to NATW.
To make an appointment with a Lodi police officer for a virtual visit on Oct. 6, call Chuck Fromm at 209-333-6864 or email cfromm@lodi.gov.