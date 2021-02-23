WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Fire District Board of Directors will meet for its regular meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 at the fire station, 400 E. Augusta St., Woodbridge.
To keep everyone in attendance safe, practice social distancing during the meeting. Masks are required.
— Wes Bowers
Deadline for county boards extended
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications has been extended to March 12.
The board will consider qualified applications at its April 6 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
- Assessment Appeals Board #1 and #2 — One second regular member and one third regular member.
- In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Commission — One “other” representative and two user representatives.
- Workforce Development Board — Two at-large representatives of local business.
Applications for all positions listed above are available at the Clerk of the Board office. 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, in Stockton, or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. You can also email committees@sjgov.org or call 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers
Stockton Chamber of Commerce marks 120th anniversary
STOCKTON — The Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 120th anniversary on Sunday. The chamber’s mission is to support, develop and promote the local business community.
Among the chamber’s accomplishments are leading the campaign to bring College of the Pacific — now University of the Pacific — to Stockton from San Jose in 1924; working together with a number of local organizations and business interests to help open the Port of Stockton in 1933; hosting the ATHENA Awards to honor local women in business; operating the Stockton Chamber Apprenticeship Program; and more.
“The 120-year-old Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce has historically been at the forefront of scores of important issues that have had a positive impact on the business community and the community as a whole,” chamber CEO Doug Wilhoit said.
For more information, visit www.stocktonchamber.org.
— K. Cathey