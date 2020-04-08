Despite grave warnings from the surgeon general that the country will see the highest uptick in confirmed coronavirus cases this week, officials at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial say local numbers are starting to level off.
“We have, to some degree, bent the curve in San Joaquin County, and we’re not seeing a significant exponential rise in the number of cases being confirmed,” Lodi Memorial CEO Daniel Wolcott said Tuesday. “People have done a good job to make sure they’re not affecting the health of other community members, and the average number of people testing positive each day is no longer more than it was the day before.”
Wolcott’s comment comes just a couple days after Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, the United States Surgeon General, said this week was going to the be the “hardest and saddest for most Americans,” even going as far as saying the week would be “our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment.”
According to daily updates from San Joaquin County Public Health Services, the number of confirmed cases reported in the county has averaged about 10 a day as of last Friday.
By the end of that day, the county reported 185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths, with 179 confirmed cases the day prior and 10 deaths.
As of Monday evening, the county reported 212 confirmed cases and 11 deaths. By Tuesday evening, that number had increased to 223 cases and 13 deaths.
Wolcott said Lodi may not see the surge of confirmed cases the surgeon general is anticipating to occur across the country because of population density.
Larger cities and metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego are more likely to see upticks in positive tests, he said, because there is higher exponential growth in those areas.
If the county does see an increase in testing as predicted by the surgeon general, Wolcott said Lodi Memorial can admit as much as 200% more than normal volume to ensure every patient receives care, whether or not they have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’re prepared to take care of the citizens of this community, whether they have a stroke or need to go to the emergency room,” he said. “Our primary care doctors are seeing patients through virtual appointments, or by phone.”
Wolcott said hospital staff is rarely hearing anecdotal stories of residents going to work, the grocery store or public places with coronavirus symptoms as well.
He said a large factor in local numbers beginning to ease is the hospital’s partnership with Lodi Unified School District, the Lodi Chamber of Commerce and City of Lodi, all of which urged community members to adhere to the county’s stay-at-home orders the last few weeks.
That stay-at-home orders recommended residents practice social distancing, leave the house only for essential needs, not touch their face, and wash hands and surfaces consistently to keep the virus from spreading.
Although the number of positive test reports in the county seem to be slowing, Wolcott said that doesn’t mean residents should stop adhering to mitigation efforts recommended by health officials to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“This virus is taking a toll on the health and well-being of the people in our community,” he said. “It’s important for people to connect with the people they love, but find new ways to enact social distancing, either through video chat platforms like Zoom or even just over the phone.”