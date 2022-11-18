In just little more than three months, Lodi City staff said, the temporary access center on Sacramento Street has seen an increase of individuals registering for services to get themselves off the streets and back into society.
"The number of clients per month that we've been seeing signing up at the gate has increased as it's been open." neighborhood services director Jennifer Rhyne said. "Most recently in October, there were 2,046, so an average of 66 individuals coming in the gates daily. This could be to seek services, ID, behavioral health, housing, showers or meals."
Rhyne presented an access center update to the Lodi City Council during its Wednesday night meeting, and she and community development director John Della Monica said there have been a number of successes since the facility opened on July 22.
Since that time, Inner City Action, the Stokton-based nonprofit organization that has been contracted to operate the access center, has served an average of 79-92 meals a day at the facility. Rhyne said.
In addition, individuals have taken n average of 37 to 42 showers a day, she said.
The number of clients who have stayed overnight at the facility has also increased, she said, noting that in October, an average of 35 people a night needed a place to sleep.
As fall turns to winter and the the months get colder, Rhyne said there will likely be an increase in overnight clients.
Since July 22, Rhyne said 19 homeless individuals have transitioned to behavioral health services, and 14 have transitioned to the Lodi Salvation Army to access program provided by that nonprofit organization.
Another nine people gained unemployment, she said, four gained housing and four reconnected with family.
"So in just a few short months, with Inner City Action, you can see the difference that's being made in conjunction with our Lodi Committee on Homelessness outreach teams," she said.
Della Monica added that individuals coming into the access center are willingly turning over drugs, paraphernalia and other items tied to their habit when entering the center.
He said individuals are turning the contraband over at such a rate that Inner City Action and city staff have begun working with Lodi Police Department to evaluate how to handle the inflow of product and how to properly dispose of it.
"It's probably one of the most unpopular statistics we have," he said. "But it's showing a tremendous strength on the individuals that are coming in, moving away from that addiction, and trying to go towards the assistance that the facility is operating."
Della Monica said plans for the permanent access center are heading into the design development phase, and that he and his staff will ask the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors for additional support to complete the cost of the facility.
"I know this was a really challenging vote for us," Vice Mayor Mikey Hothi said. "I know a lot of us took heat, but just I'm proud that I can go into the community and just talk about the success we've already seen. I would love to attend any and all activities related to this, and its probably the case for all of us up here."
Councilman Shak Khan remembered a large community meeting the city hosted in 2021 to discuss the access center, and at the time thought the public would never accept the facility.
"Even the last meeting we had, we had a big crowd here and (we saw) the ups and downs, there was no perfect location for this," he said. "But I think we chose the right location. I think it's a great job, (with) those people that are being connected with their families, especially with the drug issue that's going on in our town and affecting every single person from adults to youth. I think were really on the right track."
Councilman Doug Kuehne, who traveled to other cities to observe what those agencies had done to combat homelessness and returned to push for the access center, said he was proud of the Inner City Action Team's operation.
He said it could potentially be a model for not just Sn Joaquin County, but the entire state.
"When we first started talking about this stuff, we were talking about having a win, and then having another win, and then getting anther win and that synergistic affect that's taking place," he said. "I think we're reaping some of the benefits of the synergism that's taking place, and I hope that it doesn't stop."
Mayor mark Chandler, who at first was opposed to the Sacramento Street location, said he's been working with Inner City Action staff to observe first-hand how the city and the non-profit organization were changing people's lives every day.
"We're helping to deliver self respect to people who come in there and have the bravery to give up their bad habits," he said. "And I love Pastor (Frank) Saldana's philosophy. It's a transition center. It's not just an emergency center or access center. It's a transition center where people transition off the street, off their drugs, into programs, into jobs and into self reliance. And I've learned a lot working with them."
