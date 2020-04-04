County Public Health Services reported Friday that the expected peak of daily hospital admissions due to COVID-19 has been reduced by nearly half, thanks to stay at home efforts.
The county anticipates daily admissions peaking at 299 on May 30. Earlier this week, county health officials expected a peak of 768 with no mitigation efforts in place.
“We need to keep up with our mitigation efforts because it is working,” Park said. “We all need to continue to stay at home, practice social distancing, and be patient.”
While the new projected peak is positive news, San Joaquin County Health Care Services Director Greg Diederich said that 65% of all COVID-19 lab tests conducted in California are not yet completed, and confirmed cases may dramatically increase over the next week as results are finalized.