LODI — On Wednesday, Lodi Police Detectives arrested 69-year-old Americo Rodriguez and 53-year-old Ruben Rodriguez, both of Lodi, on suspicion of possession of child pornography at 5:30 p.m.
According to police, detectives followed a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and were led to a residence in the 400 block of Columbia Drive, where a search warrant was served at about 3 p.m. Multiple images of child pornography were located on computers owned by both men, police said.
In addition, 62-year-old Javier Rodriguez of Lodi, who was also at the residence, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
The Lodi Police Department encourages parents to monitor their children’s internet usage and report any suspicious encounters to law enforcement. If you suspect a child is being exploited or trafficked call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at www.MissingKids.com.
— Wes Bowers
Women’s voting rights essay contest now open
LODI — Giving Opportunities To Kids is celebrating Women’s Voting Rights Centennial with an essay contest for Lodi Unified School District students in intermediate grades (4-12).
Essays by students can focus on any aspect of the 100 anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting most women the right to vote. Essays can be written in any language and there is no length or word count requirement for the essays.
GOT Kids will provide monetary prizes for first, second, and third-place essays. Students can submit their essays online to
info@gotkidsca.org or by mailing their essays to GOT Kids at P.O. Box 349 Lodi, or to any LUSD school site.
— Oula Miqbel
Stockton pastor named bishop of San Diego
STOCKTON — The Roman Catholic Disocese of Stockton announced Thursday that Pope Francis has appointed the Rev. Ramon Bejarano, pastor of the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Stockton, to be an auxiliary bishop of San Diego.
With the announcement, Bejarano becomes the first priest ordained for the Diocese of Stockton to become a bishop.
He was ordained in Stockton by the Most Rev. Donald Montrose in 1998 and went on to be the founding pastor of Holy Family parish in Modesto as well as pastor of St. Stanislaus Church in Modesto. He also served as parochial vicar in the parishes of St. George in Stockton and Sacred Heart in Turlock.
Bejarano was born in Seagraves, Texas, in 1969 and spent his early life in Aldama, Chihuahua, México. The family moved to Tracy in the late 1980s.
Bejarano has served as chaplain to the Migrant Ministry and the Spanish Catholic Radio. He also served as a member of the Presbyteral Council, the Diaconate Board, the Preparatory Commission for the Diocesan Synod of 2005, and the College of Consultors.
Bejarano will assist the current diocesan bishop of San Diego, Bishop Robert McElroy and will be consecrated a bishop in the Diocese of San Diego on April 21.
— Wes Bowers