Freitas sworn in as San Joaquin County District Attorney

Courtesy photograph Ron Freitas was sworn in as San Joaquin County District Attorney by Judge Michael Coughlin on Tuesday.

 Courtesy photograph

STOCKTON — As city, county and state offices open back up to begin 2023, new elected officials are already being sworn in to their offices.

Ron Freitas was sworn in as San Joaquin County District Attorney on Tuesday by Superior Court Presiding Judge Michael Coughlan in Department 3D of the San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton.