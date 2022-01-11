Nearly two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cases reported in Lodi has surpassed the 10,000 mark.
San Joaquin County Public Health Services updated its weekly COVID-19 report Monday afternoon, and there have been 10,197 cases in Lodi, with 395 being reported since Jan. 5.
LodiÕs case total is the fourth highest among incorporated cities in the county, behind StocktonÕs 49,026, the 12,849 reported in Tracy and the 11,202 reported in Manteca.
The cityÕs death total of 212 from COVID-19 is the second highest in the county among incorporated cities, behind StocktonÕs 951. There was one death from COVID-19 in Lodi since last Wednesday, according to county public health.
Total cases in the county were 117,812 as of Monday, with 5,963 reported since last Wednesday. In addition, there were 17 deaths reported since that time, bringing the countyÕs total to 1,926.
The latest surge has increased the countyÕs case rate to 87.8 per 100,000 residents, while its test postivity rate is 28.1%, according to county health.
LodiÕs case rate of 1,501.1 per 10,000 residents is the third highest in the county among incorporated cities, behind EscalonÕs 1,603.4 per 10,000 and StocktonÕs 1,539.2 per 10,000.
In the unincorporated areas of the county, there have been 20,580 cases and 328 deaths, with 984 new cases and three deaths reported since last Wednesday.
In the 95220 ZIP Code that includes Acampo, there have been 848 cases Ñ with 30 new ones reported since last Wednesday Ñ and 15 deaths.
In the 95227 ZIP Code that includes Clements, there have been 86 cases and one death, with five new cases reported.
In the 95258 ZIP Code that includes Woodbridge, there have been 599 cases and 10 deaths, with 37 new cases reported.
In the Lockeford area, which includes the 95240 and 95237 ZIP Codes, there have been 1,776 cases and 34 deaths, with 63 new cases reported. Hospitalizations have also increased dramatically, with 156 being treated at the countyÕs seven facilities as of Monday. That is an increase of 37 since Jan. 5.
County public health reported that 432,585 residents were fully vaccinated and 70,610 were partially vaccinated. The countyÕs vaccination rate remains steady at 62.7% fully vaccinated and 10.2% partially vaccinated.
LodiÕs fully vaccinated rate is the second lowest among the countyÕs seven incorporated cities at 69%, and its partially vaccinated rate is the third lowest at 11%.
Only Ripon has a lower rate of fully vaccinated residents at 65.3%. Ripon and Manteca both have a lower partially vaccinated rate at 8.2% and 10%, respectively.
Some 41,891 Lodians are fully vaccinated, while 6,665 are partially vaccinated, according to county public health.
There have now been 4,948 cases and 63 deaths in Galt, while 15, 358 residents Ñ 59% of the population Ñ are vaccinated, according to Sacramento County Public Health.
Sacramento County has recorded 197,718 total cases and 2,571 since the pandemic began, while 976,400 residents are fully vaccinated.
Another 88,139 residents are partially vaccinated.
Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, will present her latest COVID-19 update to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning.