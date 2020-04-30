SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The potential for blowing dust as a result of gusty winds has prompted local air pollution officials to issue a health cautionary statement effective Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and the Valley portion of Kern County.
A low pressure system is moving into the region today with strong to gusty winds. The windy conditions are expected to cause localized blowing dust in areas where soils are exceptionally dry, and may create unhealthy concentrations of particulate matter, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said in a press release.
Exposure to particulate pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.
Where conditions warrant, people with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of particulate exposure. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion, depending on their local conditions.
For more information, visit www.valleyair.org, or call the district office in Modesto at 209-557-6400.