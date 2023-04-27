Rise in copper theft has officials concerned

San Joaquin County supervisor Steve Ding speaks Thursday at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds, flanked by, from left to right, Stockton Police Department Assistant Chief Joshua Doberneck, Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln, Lodi Mayor Mikey Hothi, AT&T's Brandon Baranco, San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas and San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow, to announce a copper theft reward.

 Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel

If you have witnessed copper wire theft recently or know someone who has stolen the material, San Joaquin County and AT&T want to know about it.

The two entities came together at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds Thursday to announce that they will offer rewards of as much as $5,000 for information leading to the arrests of copper wire thieves.