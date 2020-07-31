LODI — The Lodi Unified School District will hold two virtual meetingsat 5:30 p.m. on both Aug. 10 and 12 on GoToMeeting to gather input from the community to determine how to best meet the needs of students during the upcoming school year.
Families are encouraged to develop ideas in the following areas:
- Suggestions on how to ensure that distance learning is successful.
- How the district can provide assistance to students struggling academically.
- How the district can address students’ social emotional needs.
- Feedback on how to ensure students are able to receive healthy meals during distance learning.
Visit www.lodiusd.net and click “Learning Continuity Plan” for links and access codes to the virtual meetings. Families unable to participate in virtual meetings can submit information by mailing to Lodi Unified School District, ATTN: Educational Support Services, 1305 E. Vine St., Lodi, CA 95240. You can also mail rceja@lodiusd.net.
— Wes Bowers
LodiHeroes.org cancels Heroes Behind the Badge
LODI — This year’s Heroes Behind the Badge event, planned for Nov. 6 at Jessie’s Grove Winery, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual block party is hosted by Lodi Citizens In Action to raise funds for the Lodi Police Foundation.
“At this time, we are not willing to risk the health of our law enforcement and the community for our 2020 LodiHeroes.org event,” organizers said in an emailed announcement of the cancellation. “Should we have held the event, most law enforcement may not be able to attend.”
Organizers are now looking ahead to November 2021 for the next event. Lodi Citizens In Action will continue to accept donations for the Lodi Police Foundation. Checks can be mailed to LodiHeroes.org, 15 W. Pine St., Lodi, CA 95240; or donations can be made online at www.tinyurl.com/lodiheroes.
— K. Cathey
Crash in Galt leads to stolen vehicle arrest
GALT — On July 28 at about 4:30 p.m., Galt Police Department Officers responded to the report of an erratic driver on northbound Highway 99.
Police said the vehicle exited the freeway at Ayers Lane, crashed into a ditch and caught fire. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Jesse Lopez, fled from the vehicle and was located a short distance later.
The vehicle was determined to be stolen out of Stockton. Lopez was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Jellystone Park opens lazy river
TOWER PARK — Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park-Camp-Resorts is opens its lazy river to the public today. While the multi-level splash park is not open due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the river will be ready and able to accept up to 80 guests who want to enjoy a leisurely, cool float around the resort. Guests are also able to rent a pool-side cabana.
For more information or to book a spot, visit www.towerparkresort.com.
— K. Cathey
District attorney asks presiding judge to waive fees for some infractions
STOCKTON — San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar has asked the presiding judge of the Superior Court of San Joaquin County to reduce or strike discretionary fines or fees against residents for infractions and misdemeanors.
In an email to Presiding Judge Xapuri Villapudua, Verber Salazar said that as of Aug. 1, she will direct her deputy district attorneys to request the court waive all fees for infractions and misdemeanors, with the exception of those mandated by statute and DUI-related offenses. She said her office will continue to ask for restitution to ensure the victim is made whole.
“As you are aware, 40% of our population cannot withstand a $400 household emergency, let alone the high fines and fees attached to infractions, traffic violations, and misdemeanors,” she said in her email, made public to the media Thursday afternoon. “These punitive fines, coupled with the additional costs such as towing fees and (Department of Motor Vehicles) fines, are contributing to the homeless crisis in our community. Imposing excessive fines does not achieve justice, but rather places an undue burden upon the families struggling during this health and economic pandemic and the community and faith-based organizations supporting them.”
— Wes Bowers
Annual Coastal Cleanup becomes month-long event
SAN FRANCISCO — Each year, the California Coastal Commission and partners throughout the state, including the City of Lodi, host a Coastal Cleanup event to tidy up the state’s waterways and beaches. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, instead of a one-day event the commission is announcing the first-ever Coastal Cleanup Month, to take place for the entire month of September.
The commission is calling on Californians to sweep their own neighborhoods, local parks, and local waterways for any trash in September, with the goal of less of that trash flowing downstream to the ocean. Cleanups can take place at any time, including during walks, but those who want to see their neighbors from a safe social distance are invited to turn out between 9 a.m. and noon each Saturday.
“The idea behind the cleanup this year is pretty simple actually: everything in California flows downhill to the coast,” Executive Director Jack Ainsworth said. “We may not be able to visit or gather at the cleanup sites that our volunteers have taken such good care of over these many years, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still have a positive impact on the health of the coast and ocean.”
Volunteers are asked to download and use the Clean Swell data collection app in order to record their finds and be counted towards the volunteer and trash totals, or to fill out and submit a paper data card, available in both English and Spanish. For guidelines or to download the card, visit www.coastalcleanupday.org.
— K. Cathey