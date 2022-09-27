Down to business: Lodi’s JP Doucette named new chamber president

Three months after he announced his retirement, Pat Patrick’s successor at the Lodi Chamber of Commerce has been chosen.
JP Doucette will take over as the chamber’s president and CEO on Oct. 10.
“It’s a huge honor,” Doucette said. “I’m excited and exhalted. Having a chance to meet the (chamber board of directors) members and their vision for what Lodi could be and having the chance to fulfill that mission is going to be exciting.”
That vision, as laid out on the chamber’s “Vision 2020” project, includes improving workforce development, the city’s economic competitiveness, its livability, tourism and business and community health.
Doucette, 41, said his personal vision is to have a safer community, encourage the community to support local business, and see schools in the Lodi Unified School District be the best they can be.
“Having grown up here, I want my kids to be able to have the same feeling about Lodi that I had when I was their age,” he said. “I want them to grow up loving it here, and then come back after college.”
A Lodi native, Doucette graduated from Lodi High School in 1999 and earned a bachelor’s degree in applied science, economics and environmental studies from Santa Clara University in 2004.
Not long after graduating, he landed a job conducting policy research and political advocacy at the Silicon Valley Toxics Coalition, a San Jose nonprofit organization that promotes safe environmental practices in the high tech industry.
From there, he was able to work with the California Integrated Waste Management Board before returning to Lodi in 2008 to help his father John run the family business, Acme Saw & Supply. Doucette took on the vice president role at the company until his father passed away in 2013.
He was president until shutting the company down in 2020, and then took a couple months off before becoming a a mortgage loan officer at Summit Funding.
Patrick was hired as the chamber’s president an CEO on 2001, and since that time, membership increased by about 80%, the board said. There are 850 Lodi Chamber of Commerce members today.
In June, Patrick said he wanted to retire while he still had time to enjoy activities such as traveling, kayaking and golfing, among others.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome JP to lead the Chamber,” board of directors chair Bob Colarossi said in a media statement. “We believe he will be a motivational leader for the Chamber as we rebuild and expand after the pandemic. We all have the same goal of enriching the Lodi Community by attracting jobs, improving safety and security, and offering opportunities for families, employees and business owners to thrive.”
Doucette and his wife Mania have two children — Elle, 8 and Cyrus, 10 — both of whom attend St. Anne’s School. When not working, Doucette is a member of the Lodi-Tokay Rotary Club, where he was past president in 2019-20, as well as a CYO basketball coach for his children.
“I’m just looking forward to getting to know business leaders in our community,” Doucette said. “Business people are entrepreneurial and critical to our community, and I want to work them to build an economic system that will help our entire community thrive.”
