Down to business: Lodi’s JP Doucette named new chamber president

Lodi’s JP Doucette has been named the new president of the Lodi Chamber of Commerce.

Three months after he announced his retirement, Pat Patrick’s successor at the Lodi Chamber of Commerce has been chosen.

JP Doucette will take over as the chamber’s president and CEO on Oct. 10.

