The Lodi Public Library has been awarded a grant that will help restore its family literacy program and increase services to all its existing literacy programs.
The funding is coming through the California State Library, which awards grants annually to public libraries in the state.
The Lodi Library was awarded $59,888, which will be used to help fund family literacy programs and increase student programs that encourage cognitive development for children as young as pre-kindergarten to fifth grade.
“Each entity that is awarded a grant receives a minimum of $15,000 in funding,” said Yvette Herrera, Lodi Library’s adult literacy program coordinator.
Due to budget cuts, funding for family literacy programs has been on the decline. Funding for family literacy was first established in 1988 by the California State Legislature through a program called the Families for Literacy Program. The program allowed public libraries that provided adult literacy services to expand the scope of their services to include families of adult learners with preschool children.
“The funding will allow us to develop learning kits and anatomy sets for families to check out,” Herrera said.
A portion of Lodi Library’s grant funds has already been used to purchase new books and puppets for the children's reading nook.
Herrera said they will also add more services to Code STEAM, a science, technology, engineering, art and math program offered to Lodi’s youth by Clare Bhakta and Jateen Bhakta.
The Bhaktas already teach coding classes in the Bay Area and work with Sacramento-area game developers, so it was natural to share their experience.
They have taught coding workshops at the library for people of all age groups, educating people about the technical languages that are used to design video games and smartphone apps.
The new stream of funding will also allow the library to expand many of its existing programs, which Herrera believes will help attract more visitors to the library.