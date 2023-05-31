MANTECA — Three Stockton men are in custody this week after leading San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in wreckage.
The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were contacted by an individual at 7:30 a.m. Monday who was carjacked at gunpoint at in the area of Main Street and Oro Avenue in Stockton. The victim said they were carjacked at about 11 p.m. the previous evening, reports state.
At about 10:15 a.m. Monday, the vehicle — described as a white Dodge Charger with red wheels — was reported to be somewhere outside the city of Tracy.
Just before 11 a.m., Tracy Police Department officers located the car in the area of Bryon and Grant Line roads. A traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle did not yield.
A deputy joined the pursuit and took over once the chase moved onto the freeway, reports state. The deputy pursued the vehicle onto eastbound Interstate 205, and then onto eastbound Highway 120, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles an hour, reports state.
The vehicle took the Airport Road off-ramp and lost control, crashing into a nearby field. The pursuing deputy also crashed into the same field, reports state. Three individuals ran from the vehicle toward a nearby neighborhood, followed by the deputy. A loaded firearm was located in the suspect vehicle.
Units from the Manteca and Tracy police departments, along with California Highway Patrol officers and additional deputies, arrived on scene and set up a perimeter to keep the suspects contained. Two of the individuals were quickly detained, but the third had escaped into the neighborhood, reports state.
A Tracy police drone located the third individual hiding in a backyard, and he was taken into custody by a Sheriff’s Office K9, reports state.
Treivon Woods, 27, Jason King, 25, and Tony Jones, 21, all of Stockton, were arrested on suspicion of various charges associated with the stolen vehicle, pursuit, and firearm, and were booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
The three suspects and the deputy were treated at a nearby hospital.
The deputy was treated for minor injuries and released, and is expected to make a full recovery, reports state.
