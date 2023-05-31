MANTECA — Three Stockton men are in custody this week after leading San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in wreckage.

The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were contacted by an individual at 7:30 a.m. Monday who was carjacked at gunpoint at in the area of Main Street and Oro Avenue in Stockton. The victim said they were carjacked at about 11 p.m. the previous evening, reports state.