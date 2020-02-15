After forming a committee across various groups and organizations, plans are underway for the 19th Amendment Centennial celebration.
In an effort to promote the artistic aspects of the celebration, which is scheduled for Aug. 22, committee chair Carolyn Ross requested funding from the Lodi Arts Commission during last Wednesday’s meeting.
Ross said the committee also proposed to paint a mural near the World of Wonders Science Museum in downtown, on the building directly across from the Hard Luck Tattoo on North Sacramento Street.
“We loved the building’s proximity to the famous Lodi Arch, and felt that people visiting Lodi would see the mural as part of the city’s history,” Ross said.
Ross spoke with WOW President and owner Sally Snyde and Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer to solicit their support for the project.
Once the committee receives formal approval they will put out a call to artists for the mural design.
“We do not want to design it, we want someone in the community to develop a concept that highlights the diverse women in our city, which is why we chose not to pursue a gold bust statue. We did not want to recognize one woman in Lodi, we wanted to see all the women that have contributed to Lodi’s history,” Ross said.
In addition to the mural, the committee has been working with Lisa Craig, executive director of the Lodi Historical Society, as they create a historic trail through Lodi’s downtown.
Craig said creating a trail reflects the history of a city and its milestones.
“The trail will represent Lodi’s historic women from 100 years ago to current women,” Craig said. “From Lodi suffragist Laura de Force Gordon and her sister Gertie, and the women of Lodi’s Japan Town to the first women that worked in the packing houses, and farm laborers, and first female council woman. We want to recognize all of Lodi’s women who shaped various entities and workforces.”
The 19th Amendment Centennial Committee will mark various locations with plaques that will display a QR Code —two-dimensional square barcodes that store information in a machine-readable optical label — that people can scan from their phones.
“The technology aspect of the trail creates a more interactive experience and people can read full profiles on the women we highlight in the trail,” Ross said.
During the 19th Amendment celebration, women will walk the historical quarter of a mile trail, which includes a route that will take participants through downtown towards the proposed site of the mural, before concluding at the Woman's Club of Lodi, located at 325 W. Pine St.
There is continued discussion about a possible reception to follow the walk, which would take place at the Woman's Club.
As the group mulls the gathering space as a potential venue, they have arranged to have a temporary art installation, a tree for people to write the name of a woman who has inspired or shaped their lives.
The committee estimates the total cost of the celebration will be around $26,000.
“We are exploring grants and donors as well,” Ross said.
The LAC tabled the request to their March meeting, and is expected to vote on a funding allocation for the celebration.