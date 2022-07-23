Two members of the Lodi Police Department were promoted and three new officers were welcomed into the agency at a badge pinning ceremony Thursday afternoon.
Lodi natives Regan Porteous and William Hinton were both promoted from officer to corporal inside the department’s Rick Cromwell Community Room at 215 W. Elm St.
A graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Stockton, Porteous was sworn in as a Lodi officer in February of 2017, and in five years, she has already accomplished several milestones.
She became the department’s first female SWAT member in 2019 and received a citation that same year for her work with the FET.
A year later, she received the department’s Life-Saving Award and was named officer of the year in 2021.
She also worked as a general investigations detective in 2020 before being promoted.
Hinton graduated from Tokay High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2008 to 2012, serving two deployments to Afghanistan as an infantry rifleman.
He was a member of the Stockton Police Department from 2013 to 2016, joining Lodi as a patrol officer that year.
Hinton has been a patrol officer, a K-9 handler with K9 Stryker and a member of the SWAT unit. He was assigned as a field training officer before his promotion to corporal.
Officers Denny Barrera and Jamie Weimer were sworn in Thursday as well.
Barrera graduated from Galt High School and earned an associate’s degree in general studies from Columbia University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Ashford University. He is currently working on his master’s degree at National University.
A military veteran, Barrera served in the U.S. Navy from 1997 to 2017, and a year later he joined the Antioch Police Department. He was hired by Lodi in May of 2021. He is a member of the department’s Honor Guard, recruitment team and SWAT unit.
Weimer graduated from Lodi High School and began her law enforcement career as a cadet in 2017. She was hired as a traffic services officer in 2018, and a year later, the position became a community service officer.
In September of 2019, Weimer became a police officer trainee.
Community Service Officer Andrea Arellano is the newest member of the department, joining the ranks this past April.
A graduate of Patterson High School, Arellano was a security supervisor at Kaiser Modesto Hospital for five years before coming to Lodi.
