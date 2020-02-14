STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner on Thursday identified 17-year-old Veriac Hor of Stockton as one of the people killed in a solo-vehicle collision on Tuesday.
On that day, a silver Infiniti sedan was driving erratically eastbound on Eight Mile Road from Interstate 5, the California Highway Patrol said.
The vehicle attempted to pass traffic on the left, lost control and collided with a tree, then burst into flames, the CHP said. Two occupants in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.
On Thursday, the Lodi Unified School District confirmed one of the deceased was a student at Plaza Robles High School, and that counseling was available to the campus.
— Wes Bowers
Cash for College eBus coming to Stockton
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Office of Education has partnered with the California Department of Social Services and the California Student Aid Commission to bring an eBus to 2707 Transworld Drive on Feb. 19.
The eBus will provide “Cash for College” services that focus on meeting the needs of the region’s current and former transitional-age foster youths who are seeking financial aid, either for college or career and technical training.
An eBus is a former city transit bus transformed into a self-sustained mobile computer lab equipped with 10-16 computer stations, broadband internet, Wi-Fi capabilities, copiers, printers, a fax machine and audio-visual projection.
The bus will also be staffed with experts to help teens and young adults apply for the California Chafee Grant for Foster Youth, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and the California Dream Act Application. The deadline to submit these applications and qualify for financial aid in the fall is March 2.
Teens and young adults who were in foster care for one day between the age of 16 to 18, and who are now younger than 26 and in need of financial aid are eligible for the Chafee grant. Applicants who qualify could be eligible to receive as much as $5,000 a year to attend a college, university, or career or technical training school — and are not required to pay the money back.
In addition to the visit to the SJCOE campus on Feb. 19, the eBus will also be heading to San Joaquin Delta College at 5151 Pacific Avenue in Stockton on Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Wes Bowers