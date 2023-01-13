The National Weather Services’ Sacramento office on Friday said at least three more storm systems are expected to drench the state over the next five days, with moderate precipitation bringing as much as two inches of rain in the Central Valley this weekend.
As much as five inches of rainfall is expected in the foothills, the agency said.
The heaviest rain of this first system will be falling Saturday, and the agency has issued a flood watch through 7 a.m. Sunday.
The agency is also warning of gusty winds on Saturday, which could be as high as 55 miles an hour and ending at 6 p.m.
During a press conference Friday afternoon, officials said two more storm systems are expected Monday and Wednesday.
The strong winds and heavy rainfall the Lodi region has experienced since New Year’s Eve is something Acampo Tree Service owner Ken Job has never seen.
“I’ve been doing this more than 40 years, and this is hands down, the most amount of downed trees and power lines I’ve ever seen,” he said. “It’s unreal.”
Job was unable to estimate how many trees his crews have either trimmed or removed after falling, but said they have been working through early hours of the morning on many occasions over the last two weeks.
“My son was out until 2 a.m. during the last storm,” Job said. “We’ve got a crane that travels with us now, and most of our calls have been taking trees off of homes.”
The worst incident he’s seen so far was a large Douglas Fir that crushed a garage on the 1200 block of South Church Street last Tuesday.
With more wind and rain coming to the area this weekend, Job said he’s lining crews up to go out and respond to calls.
“We’re getting several calls a day,” he said. “We have people on the phone who are just very emotional, and you can’t help but feel sorry for them. In some cases, they’ve lost everything because their homes are just devastated.”
Joe Valente, director of the North San Joaquin Water Conservation District, said farmland in the area is experiencing “typical flooding,” but nothing that would require residents to leave their homes.
Residents that have been dislocated, he said, have done so because trees have landed on dwellings, or the high winds have torn sections of roof away, causing rain to get inside structures.
“This rainfall will help recharge our underground aquifers,” he said. “We’ve been in a drought, and this is a great opportunity to fill our reservoirs, and it’s a plus. Hopefully we won’t have any flooding.”
Valente hopes residents both in the city limits and in the unincorporated area will take precautions when driving on streets and roads.
“People need to respect when roads are closed, and when barriers are up,” he said. “There’s a lot of water on the roads, and sometimes power lines are down, and they’re blocked or closed for a reason. We need to be mindful of that and use caution. We’ve got to be patient when we’re driving.”
Nelsy Ramirez, spokeswoman for East Bay Municipal Utilities District, said the agency is handling the storm relatively well, although there is spillage at Upper San Leandro and Chabot reservoirs in Alameda County.
In the Central Valley, the agency is currently releasing 3,500 cubic feet of water per second from Pardee and to Camanche reservoirs, the former of which was at 96% capacity as of Jan. 11.
Camanche was at 73% capacity, and EBMUD’s entire system was at 84% capacity.
“We plan to stay at that level through this weekend’s storm, and reassess early next week,” Ramirez said. “In general, this month keeps us on track for one of our wetter years. It is shaping up like the winter of 2017, which ended California’s longest drought on record. So we are making significant progress on the water supply front.”
