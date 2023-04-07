Trash, recycling and organics waste collection rates in Lodi could be higher than initially proposed under SB 1383, according to city staff.
The Lodi City Council deadlocked 2-2 on a new waste collection rate proposal Wednesday night which would have given as many as 1,000 households permission to keep their 35-gallon trash carts at $30.60 a month.
Councilmen Cameron Bregman and Ramon Yepez cast the dissenting votes, with the former citing that many senior citizens in his district were opposed to the increases.
Councilman Alan Nakanishi was absent from the meeting.
Yepez was concerned that the city and WM — formerly known as Waste Management — was planning to only give residents four days to apply for the 35-gallon bins.
“If you include all the calls we’ve received individually and all the emails separately, I mean, arguably you could say there were 400-500 protests, which in my opinion is a very significant amount,” Bregman said. “So I do think the public has come out to say ... I haven’t spoken to someone who liked this agreement that lives within the City of Lodi.”
In 2016, Gov. Jerry Brown signed SB 1383 into law, setting methane emission reduction targets for California.
The bill’s goal is to reduce organic waste disposal in landfills 75% from 2014 levels by 2025, or from about 23 million tons to 5.7 million tons.
WM has said in the past that the larger size trash carts are a necessity in Lodi to ensure recycling and organic materials are not contaminated and trash carts are not overfilled.
The company performed an audit last summer with the city and the California Conservation Corps, and found that 64% of the 20- and 35-gallon carts — or one in three homes — were overfilled.
In addition, nearly 40% of customers — or one in eight homes — were placing trash in their recycling bins.
Currently, rates for the 64- and 96-gallon bins are $46.06 and $100.37, respectively. Rates for the 20- and 35-gallon bins will be $20.82 and $30.60, respectively.
With Wednesday’s deadlock, WM could come back to the council with rates increases based on the Bay Area Consumer Price Index, which WM uses to propose its rates.
Last month, WM proposed eliminating residents’ 20- and 35-gallon trash carts and issuing new 64-gallon bins.
Rates for the new trash bins will only increase by $5 next year, so, those with 20-gallon bins would see increases from $25.82 a month to $30.82, and those with 35-gallon bins will see an increase of $35.60 a month to $40.60.
Customers who currently use 64-gallon containers will see a $2 decrease to $44.06, and those with 96-gallon containers will see a roughly $51 decrease to $49.06.
Rates for customers who used to have 20- and 35-gallon bins will increase by $5 each year until they meet the new 64-gallon rate of $44.06.
Some 18 residents spoke against the increases at the March 15 meeting, and the council voted 4-0 to continue the discussion to Wednesday, directing WM to return with an updated proposal.
City staff received a total of 369 written protests against the rate proposal, staff said.
But with 20,710 eligible parcels in the city, 10,356 protests were needed for the rates proposal to fail without council discussion last month.
Under WM’s latest proposal, 1,000 residents with 20- or 35-gallon trash bins could apply for “low volume service” with a 35-gallon cart.
Outreach about the service would have taken place between April 6 and May 5, and residents would be able to sign up between May 8 and 12, either online or in-person at the city’s finance department at 310 W. Elm St.
Those approved for the service would not be allowed to have more than one instance of overfilling their trash bin or contaminating their recycling bin between April 5 and Oct. 31, staff said.
If that were to happen, staff said WM may upsize violators to the 64-gallon carts and apply the corresponding rate of $44.06.
Rates for other sized carts discussed last month would not have changed, and would have taken effect May 15.
“Just based off the public feedback that we received, these are very reasonable accommodations that have been made to keep the 35-gallon carts and to keep rates lower,” Mayor Mikey Hothi said. “We’re already more competitive than some of our neighboring communities here.”
The City of Galt recently approved rates of $38.82 for 35-gallon bins and $44.88 for 64-gallon bins, while the City of Stockton approved rates of $34.42 and $44.88 for its 35- and 64-gallon carts, respectively.
When Yepez questioned why only four days were allowed to register for the “low volume service,” city manager Steve Schwabauer said staff’s focus was to focus on advertising the program to residents, while at the same time not delaying the proposed rate increases another month.
“We basically have a 30-day window to work,” Schwabauer said. “We feel, most importantly, that we spend that time getting the word out to people so they know it’s there. We fell quite confident that people will know, and that they will take advantage within that four-day period to apply.”
Schwabauer said with Wednesday’s 2-2 vote, WM can return to a future city council meeting with rates that coincide with the Consumer Price Index.
“We don’t have an option on CPI,” Schwabauer said. “If (WM) comes back and asks for the CPI (rates), then we have to do it. And people will have to pay more.”
