Martin Ross returns to county to lead nonprofit Ready To Work

In 2016, Lodi bid farewell to Salvation Army then-Capts. Martin and Tory Ross. After four years in Lodi, the pair were transferred to Salvation Army Divisional Headquarters in Sacramento to lead efforts in building a workforce development strategy for Northern California and Nevada.
After their time in Sacramento and then Seattle, the Rosses have returned to San Joaquin County, where Martin Ross took the reins as executive director of Ready To Work on March 2.
“Ready To Work is a fantastic opportunity and I think on the cutting edge of what’s needed to get America back to work again,” Ross said.
Ready To Work is a Stockton-based nonprofit that helps San Joaquin County residents who are down on their luck get back to work — primarily men who are homeless or at high risk of becoming homeless, or who are on parole or probation. Ross hopes to expand the program to women as well over the next year or two.
“There’s dignity in work, and it’s one of the few things that can really help move people out of homelessness,” Ross said.
This is especially true for people who have backgrounds that have included addiction or incarceration, he said.
Ross didn’t set out to find a new position, but felt like the Lord would direct him when an opportunity arose, he said. When the position at Ready To Work opened up, it seemed like a sign.
He called the nonprofit “phenomenal,” and is already enjoying working with the board, he said.
“We’re excited to have him,” said Ready To Work board president Anthony Barkett. “He has a lot of ideas, a lot of contacts, and he’s just a genuinely good-hearted person.”
When the board contacted Ross’ local references, they heard nothing but great things, he said. He and Ross have already begun working together, and they have big plans for the nonprofit.
“We hope Martin takes us to that next level,” Barkett said.
Ross is excited to be back in the Lodi area.
“My roots and family are here in the Northern California area,” he said, with his father in Stockton and mother in Sacramento.
While the Rosses served for four years in Lodi and three in Sacramento, they put down deep roots of their own in the area during that time.
The Lodi Salvation Army’s culinary arts program was founded in 2008, but the Rosses helped build the program into a strong tool for getting people back to work during their time in the city. Graduates of the program have gone on to work at Wine & Roses, Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, and Richmaid, as well as providing support to firefighters and evacuees during several California wildfires.
Ross and his colleagues pushed the “One Lodi” movement, building connections between the Heritage District and other parts of the city.
Ross worked with the Lodi Police Department, local churches and other homeless advocates to kick off weekly outreach fairs at the Salvation Army, a “one-stop shop” for homeless resources from work assistance to mental and physical health care. He was also a founding member of Lodi’s Committee on Homelessness.
In Sacramento, the Rosses helped to create a Construction Training Program, partnering with the Associated Builders and Contractors Northern California Chapter — inspiring a similar program in Lodi.
Local leaders are excited for Ross’ return.
“I am overjoyed,” said John Ledbetter, chairman of the Lodi Community Foundation and co-founder of the Committee on Homelessness.
The pair worked closely together on several projects to help Lodi’s homeless residents get a hand up while Ross was in Lodi, and became good friends in the process, Ledbetter said. When Ross found out in January he would be returning to the area, Ledbetter was among the first to know.
“I think he’s going to be a real asset to the Ready to Work program,” he said.
Lodi Mayor Doug Kuehne echoed Ledbetter’s excitement.
“Isn’t that great news?” he said.
Kuehne has also worked with Martin on a variety of projects in Lodi, and is looking forward to working with him again.
“Anything he does, I know is going to work out great. He really has a heart for people who need help, and a heart for Lodi,” he said.
While he and Tory enjoyed their time with the Salvation Army — more than 20 years, in fact — Ross is excited to take on new challenges and focus on his passion of workplace development.
Although the novel coronavirus pandemic has thrown a damper on his first weeks with Ready To Work, Ross has spent the time working on getting the nonprofit’s message out.
Ready To Work was inspired by the Doe Fund in New York City, after Dino Cortopassi introduced it to Barkett and others who would form the nonprofit’s board.
Like the Doe Fund, Ready To Work San Joaquin provides transitional housing (at the Honor Farm in French Camp), paid work therapy and job training to those who want to rebuild their lives. Ready To Work provides assistance with transportation, as well.
The nonprofit partners with local businesses to offer work opportunities to program participants. After 40 to 50 hours of volunteer work over 21 days — a sort of combination vetting and orientation — the men are paid minimum wage. Within about 15 months, sometimes less, many of the men transition into their own homes and jobs.
“With holistic development with job training and jobs and housing, we really can help bring about transformation within communities,” Ross said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an obstacle, but the organization is continuing to work, and is available to provide labor when the county begins to reopen, Ross said.
“We’re doing what we can to help and keep our communities and places clean,” he said.
Ready To Work has a contract with Caltrans, Barkett said, and that’s currently on hold due to the pandemic. However, the City of Stockton is working with the nonprofit on some projects.
Ross is hoping that things will get back to normal as soon as possible. He has innovative plans he wants to work on — including expanding the program to women, a goal the board shares — and people he wants to brainstorm with.
In the meantime, he hopes that local businesses who feel they can work with the Ready To Work participants will reach out.
“I’m looking forward to working with our board and with the greater community, when it’s time to do so, on some win-wins for everyone,” he said.