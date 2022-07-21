At a time when expenses for a variety of necessities are on the rise, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District announced this week said it will not increase fees on residents that would be used for insect surveillance and abatement.
“In a concerted effort to help ease the current burden caused by rising costs and inflation upon our county’s residents, the district’s board of trustees has decided not to raise the benefit assessment for the upcoming fiscal year,” district general manager Omar Khweiss said in a media statement.
“This will mark the fifth consecutive year that this cost has remained steadfast,” he said.
There are more than 240,000 single family-equivalent units in the county, and the cost savings to taxpayers is $520,634, the district said.
In its vote, the district’s board agreed to keep its benefit assessment at last year’s rates of $8.84 per single family-equivalent parcel for those living in Zone A, $8.40 for those in Zone B and $9.29 for those in Zone C. According to an assessment overview in the board’s June 2021 agenda, Zone A includes all parcels that receive typical mosquito control and abatement service. More than 80% of the district parcels are in this zone.
Service includes surveillance, control and abatement, surveillance and testing for vector-borne diseases, rearing and distribution of mosquitofish, as well as public outreach and education.
Zone B includes parcels that receive a slightly lower level of service due to remote locations and sparse populations. This zone includes a large area in the southwest corner of the county and three small areas along the eastern border.
There are about 493 parcels in this zone, the district said.
Zone C includes parcels that receive a slightly higher level of service due to location near the San Joaquin Delta west of Stockton and the fact that they are prime mosquito habitats.
There are about 43,080 parcels in this zone.
The district said the latest information from the Consumer Price Index shows prices for everyday necessities have risen as much as 50%.
Despite this statistic, through innovation and other cost-saving measures, the district said it has found a way to reduce spending and save taxpayers over a half million dollars.
“Although we are experiencing a spike in the costs of invaluable tools and instruments that supplement all of the aforementioned services, we are confident in our due diligence to carry out these tasks sufficiently under the current total benefit assessment,” Khweiss said. “Furthermore, if necessary, the district would utilize our contingencies and general reserve funds to cover any additional costs over and above the benefit assessment, in case of such an emergency.”
In 2005, property owners within the district approved an annual fee of $7.58 per SFE, with a yearly increase of 3%.
Khweiss noted that maintaining assessments at last year’s rates keeps them less than the maximum assessment of $11.66 per SFE.
The district’s services encompass about 1,400 square miles and are provided to properties accommodating about 775,000 residents.
The majority of the district’s funding is generated by part of a 1% property tax collected from San Joaquin County property owners, and those who believe the assessments levied on their property are in error can file a written appeal the district’s manager.
“The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District certainly anticipates the need to increase our benefit assessment for each special service level zone will be inevitable in the very near future,” Khweiss said. “But (we) are optimistic that we can continue to operate this upcoming fiscal year at no additional charge to our county residents.”
To learn more about mosquito and vector control activities in the county, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
