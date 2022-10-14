Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, is not running unopposed for the 9th District seat as initially thought.
Lodi resident Mushtaq Tahirkheli was a late addition to the race just before the June 7 primary, and ended up receiving 117 votes for .31% of the vote.
Flora received 37,576 tallies, for 99.69% of the vote. Because seats for California State Assembly are “voter-nominated” offices under state primary election rules, the top two vote-getters move on to the general election.
Because Flora and Tahirkheli were the only two candidates running for the seat, both will face-off again in November.
Flora, 39, has represented the Assembly’s 12th District for the last six years. He defeated Linden resident Ken Vogel in 2016 for the seat and ran against Lathrop City Councilman Paul Akinjo in 2020.
The Assembly’s 12th District was reassigned to Marin County when political boundaries were redrawn earlier this year.
The 9th District was redrawn to include Ripon, as well as more than half the geographical makeup of Flora’s 12th District.
In announcing his bid for the 9th District seat — vacated by Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, who ran successfully for Sacramento County Sheriff — Flora said water, wildfires, the economy and crime were the biggest concerns he had been hearing from constituents.
Flora added he would “continue taking the fight forward on these important issues.”
Prior to his political career, Flora spent 15 years as a firefighter with various agencies, including CalFire and several volunteer departments.
A native of Stanislaus County, he has also been a farmer and small business owner before his election to the Assembly.
For Tahirkheli, 73, this is his third attempt at political office.
A Lodi resident for 45 years, Tahirkheli was born in Pakistan and graduated from the University of Karachi with a bachelor’s degree in business.
He worked for North Carolina-based Royal Development before retiring several years ago, and is now a notary public.
Tahirkheli describes himself as a working-class guy who knows the challenges other working class residents face.
He ran for Lodi City Council in 2016, as well as for the 9th Assembly District seat against Cooper, retired Elk Grove businessman Eric Rigard and independent business consultant Tracie Stafford, also an Elk Grove resident.
Elk Grove is no longer within the 9th District boundaries, moving into its own 11th District seat due to redistricting.
When he ran in 2020, Tahikheli said he will fight for term limits, reducing high bills but increasing minimum wages and lowering high cost of education.
Other priorities include housing, climate change, taxes and civil rights.
