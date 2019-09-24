San Joaquin County first responders will host the fifth annual Stomp Out Childhood Cancer event this Saturday to raise funds for Cancer Kids of San Joaquin County. The event will be held at the San Joaquin County Historical Society and Museum located in Micke Grove Regional Park.
The event will kick off with a 5K run at 9 a.m. Retired firefighter Joel Flynn has been hosting the run for the past couple of years, and last year the 5K brought in more than $15,000 alone through registrations and sponsorships. The cost is $45 to participate in the 5K and receive a Stomp Out Cancer T-shirt. Those interested in participating in the 5K can visit pureform pft.com to sign up for the race. Those interested in being sponsors can email Flynn at Joel@ pureformpft.com for more information.
Following the 5K, there will be a family event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those attending will be able to watch police, fire and EMT personnel compete in several events including a grape stomp, truck pull and a bucket brigade. Up to 12 police and fire agencies including Lodi’s police and fire departments are expected to participate in this year’s event.
During the grape stomp, first responders will split into two teams and will have four minutes to stomp their grapes. The team with the most juice at the end of the time limit is the winner.
For the tractor pull, Waterloo Morada Fire Department will provide an antique fire truck and teams of 10 will pull the truck from a dead stop 75 feet. The fastest team will be the winner.
Also during the event, police, fire and EMT personnel will split into groups of five. They will start off with a trough filled with up to 100 gallons of water. The teams will have to form a bucket brigade to fill a 50-gallon barrel with water. The team who fills their barrel the fastest will be the winner.
Frank Schulz, a retired San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputy and Cancer Kids board member, said that civilian teams have also participated in the competition. Last year, the United Parcel team participated and they are expected to return and possibly bring a second team. Schulz also heard that they have even challenged FedEx drivers to put together a team.
In addition to the competitions, there will be pumpkin decorating, face painting, a petting zoo and an obstacle course for kids. Fire and police equipment will also be on display.
There will be a variety of food and drinks for sale. Food items include tri-tip sandwiches and ribs $6, hamburgers and chips $3, hot dogs and chips $2, brownies and cookies $2 and snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy and Rice Krispie bars $1. Sodas will be available for $2, and bottled water and juice boxes will be a $1. Beer and wine will be available for $5.
All the food is prepared by volunteers and is donated. There is no cost to get into the event, but there is a $5 charge to get into the park.
“I look forward to a smooth successful event, and that kids that come out and are able to participate have a good time, and they are able to communicate and interact with first responders. We want to make it a kid-friendly event,” Schulz said.
While there is no financial goal for the event, Schulz said he would like to get more of the county agencies, including law enforcement and fire agencies, to participate because the funds raised from the event will support children battling cancer countywide.
“Those funds are used to assist families that have a financial need that have juveniles that are undergoing treatment at oncology centers,” Schulz said. “Many of these families are two-income families and one of the parents have to quit their job or so many of them are well below the poverty line, so we are able to help them.”
Cancer Kids of San Joaquin County helps families to pay for expenses that are not covered by insurance such as co-payments, gas costs, overnight expenses and the added expense of everyday living such as groceries and clothing.
For more information about the Cancer Kids of San Joaquin County visit https://cancerkidssjc.org.