LODI — A Parkinson's Disease support group meeting for patients and caregivers will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7, at the north end of GracePoint Church, 801 South Lower Sacramento Road. Enter at the Tokay Street gate. For more information, call Robin Bray at 209-269-1080 or Maureen Olsen at 209-329-1185.
McNerney announces final "Holiday Cards for the Troops" program
STOCKTON — Congressman Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, has announced the start of his final "Holiday Cards for Our Troops" program, in which his offices collect thousands of cards from the community with personal messages of gratitude for the nation's men and women in uniform.
"Over the years, this event has given people in our community an opportunity to honor and connect with service members who are spending the holidays away from their families and friends in service to our nation," McNerney said. "I'm always humbled by the stories from those who receive these kind gestures and how much it brightens their holiday season. It is my hope that this year's program will once again bring cheer to our heroes and remind them that we are thankful for all that they do."
Holiday cards will be sent to troops stationed overseas in packages organized by Contra Costa Blue Star Moms and Delta Patriots Blue Star Moms.
To participate in the program, make or purchase a holiday card and write a message of thanks to a service member.
Cards must be delivered to McNerney's Stockton office, 2222 Grand Canal Blvd., Suite 7, by Nov. 18, 2022. Cards should remain inside unsealed envelopes and meet the following guidelines:
— Make sure to sign your card.
— Use salutations such as ÒDear Service Member.Ó Cards addressed to specific individuals cannot be delivered through this program.
— Do not include inserts such as photographs or candy.
— Do not include confetti or glitter on the cards or envelopes.
— Cards should not have an address and or a return address.
— Cards should remain inside an unsealed envelope.
Holiday cards can be delivered to Congressman McNerney's offices between 9am and 5pm starting Nov. 14.
