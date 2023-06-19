LODI —The Lodi Chapter of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia will hold its summer meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25 in room 6 of the First Baptist Church, 267 N. Mills Ave., Lodi.
Bruce Schweigerdt will be the featured speaker and will present “The Effect of the Homestead Act of 1862 on the Fourth Generation.”
This is a historical account of when and where German immigrants settled in the Dakota Territory and their legacy to today. The general public is welcome to attend.
California State Parks accepting peace officer cadet applications
SACRAMENTO — California State Parks has reopened the application period for the State Park Peace Officer Cadet exams. The department invites individuals to “Live the Parks Life” as rangers or lifeguards in the nation’s largest state park system. The new deadline to apply is Monday, July 31.
Cadet academy graduates can serve the state as rangers and lifeguards to safeguard both visitors and the historical, cultural and natural resources found in 280 state park units. Offices are located near beaches or waterways, or in deserts, parks, museums, historic parks and state vehicular recreation areas.
The minimum age to be a peace officer is 21 years old. Candidates are required to have a valid California driver’s license and have 60 units of college credits, with 21 units being general education.
The entire selection process for becoming a ranger or lifeguard takes approximately 15 months.
The first step in the selection/examination process is to mail, email or hand deliver an application during the open application period. The application is used to determine if the candidate meets the minimum qualifications for admission into the examination, which consists of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Entry Level Law Enforcement Test Battery written exam. This exam is used to admit the candidate into the next phases of the selection process, which include the physical agility test, background investigation, oral interview, and medical and psychological evaluations.
Successful applicants will be sent a notification to attend the eight-month-long POST-certified law enforcement academy.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
