LODI — The Lodi Police Department announced on its Facebook page Thursday morning that its lobby at 215 W. Elm St. will remain closed until further notice in an effort to reduce exposures to COVID-19.
However, residents can still make reports, request ticket sign-offs, sign a district attorney complaint or request vehicle tow releases at the lobby.
Residents who want to request a copy of a police report can call 209-333-6731.
— Wes Bowers
Volunteers sought for to assemble mask kits
STOCKTON — Dignity Health, San Joaquin County Public Health Services, and United Way are partnering to assemble and distribute 100,000 mask kits, and are looking for volunteers to assemble them. Two three-hour shifts a day will be available for assembly from Aug. 6 to 7 and Aug. 12 to 14.
Mask kites include a reusable mask, hand sanitizer, and educational materials on proper use and care of masks. Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/GWV6FG6 to sign up for assembly or distribution support.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County Ag Hall of Fame taking nominations
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for outstanding agricultural leaders and mentors in the community. Now in its 36th year, the Agricultural Hall of Fame honors individuals who have contributed to agriculture and to their community in significant ways. Each year, awards are given to at least three living recipients, as well as posthumous recipients.
Those previously recognized in the Hall have their photographs and biographies on display at the San Joaquin Historical Society & Museum in Micke Grove Park, as well as in the Robert J. Cabral Ag Center lobby. They are also listed on the Chamber Website on the Ag Hall of Fame page, stocktonchamber.org/ag-hall-of-fame.
Nomination forms are available from the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce website, and are due by Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. For more information, call Timm Quinn at 209-292-8423 or visit www.stocktonchamber.org website and click on the Ag Hall of Fame link in the events drop down menu.
— Wes Bowers
Volunteer positions open at county
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 28.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at its Oct. 6 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
- Agricultural Advisory Board: California Women for Agriculture representative
- Assessment Appeal Board: Two second regular members, one third regular member
- In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Commission: Four representatives
- Revolving Loan Fund Board of Directors: One at-large representative
- Workforce Development Board: One community based organization representative; one San Joaquin County Probation Department representative; five at-large representatives of local businesses.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, located at 44 N. San Joaquin Street, Suite 627, in Stockton, or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. You can also email committees@sjgov.org, or call 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers