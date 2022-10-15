While the there are plenty of Halloween celebrations to attend in Galt and Lodi this year, one organization is inviting the community to an event focused on remembering loved ones lost.
The Galt-Arno Cemetery District is hosting its annual Dia de los Muertos celebration on Oct. 29, featuring music, dancing, face painting and worship.
“It’s an amazing holiday,” district manager Belinda Ellis said. “The more I learn about the holiday, the more exciting it becomes. It’s about heritage, it’s about family, it’s about teaching future generations about their past.”
Also known as the Day of the Dead, the holiday is a time for families to visit the graves of those lost and remember their lives.
Families typically create alters at their loved ones’ gravesites called ofrendas, which are decorated with photographs, items associated with them and brightly colored paper and flowers.
A favorite food the person enjoyed in life can also be included in the ofrenda.
Ellis said the idea to celebrate the holiday came about in 2016 when she noticed more people in the cemetery on Nov. 1 and 2 than any other day of the year.
“I thought we’d have problems on Halloween, because of the holiday’s reputation and all the movies made about it,” she said. “But the day came, and ... there was nothing. The next day though, we had lots of people out here and I thought, ‘why so many?’ I didn’t connect the dots immediately.”
Ellis began to research an explanation for increased visits to the cemetery, and learned about the Day of the Dead. She then discussed the idea of the cemetery hosting its own celebration with administrative assistant Silvia Van Steyn, whose son Michael Rodriguez is buried there.
“When I brought the idea to Silvia, her eyes just lit up,” Ellis said. “This was the right thing to do. This is something for the community, and it gave us an opportunity to put some parameters or guidelines on it.”
St. Christopher’s Catholic Church on nearby Lincoln Way was happy to participate, Ellis said, adding Rev. Miguel Silva conducted mass, and a neighbor even brought chairs for people to use during the inaugural event.
Since then, the district’s Dia de los Meurtos has grown in size and attendance, she said, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During COVID, we still wanted to have the event, but we had everyone social distance so they could still put their ofrendas on the graves,” she said. “It was so cool going put there and seeing all the people still come out and walk through the cemetery.”
Along with the Mass and ofrendas, this year’s celebration will feature mariachis, Aztec dancers, ballet folklorico and a dove release.
In addition, there will be a lowrider car show, an art walk, a kids zone, and a variety of food trucks offering up Mexican food, cotton candy and barbecue, among other dishes.
Attendees can dress in traditional Mexican attire and even paint their faces into Sugar Skulls that represent the holiday, although Ellis said there will be face painting booths on hand as well.
And while Dia de los Muertos occurs around the same time as Halloween, the two holidays are not related.
Dia de Los Muertos is free, and the day begins with Mass at 9 a.m. the cemetery is located at 14180 Joy Drive in Galt.
“Even if you don’t have a loved one buried in our cemetery, you can still come out and do an altar for them,” Ellis said. “Your loved one might be buried in another city or even out of state. But you can still come join us and honor them. Father Miguel blesses the altars, and the Aztec dancers bless them. The spirit of the day is here.”
