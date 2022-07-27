When the Lodi City Council chose its final location for the access center last October, it promised residents and business owners that safety in the neighborhood surrounding the North Sacramento Street area would be a top priority.
This week, the City of Lodi unveiled the Safety Ambassador Program, which will be focused on keeping the homeless from loitering in the area and making sure community members feel safe.
Michael Huber, the program’s executive director, told a small group of stakeholders at a city-sponsored meeting Monday that safety ambassadors will begin patrolling the area next Tuesday.
Ambassadors will patrol the neighborhoods between Church and Stockton streets and along Sacramento Street from Turner Road in the north to Lodi Avenue in the south, as well as the immediate areas near Lawrence School and the Grape Bowl, and Van Buskirk, Hale and Emerson parks.
Huber said one ambassador will patrol the area per shift, wear body cameras and undergo CPR and pepper spray training.
Business owners and residents in the patrol area can call a safety ambassador 24 hours a day, seven days a week as a first responder when alarms are set off, or as escorts from a building — such as the Lodi Stadium 12 theater — to their vehicles.
While ambassadors help keep the patrol area safe, Huber they are not security officers.
“Security companies guard people, guard property, guard from theft,” he said. “That’s not what we do. We do wayfinding — if someone has a dead battery we carry a jumpstarter for them. We act a a security escort, we interact with homeless and try to just do an overall sense of we’re the eyes and ears out here that can help the police and take some of that load off of them.”
Huber — who is also president of Stockton’s Downtown Business Alliance — started a similar Safety Ambassador Program in that city three years ago.
He visited the cities of Murrieta, Ga., Baltimore, Md., and Springfield, Mo., all of which implemented similar programs in recent years, and modeled Stockton’s after the former community’s program.
The original goal of the Stockton program, he said, was to provide wraparound services to homeless individuals and direct them to readily available resources in a effort to get them off the streets.
It eventually evolved into acting as first responders in downtown Stockton and detaining vandals, burglars and other criminals until law enforcement arrived on scene.
“In that first year, through crime mapping from the city’s police department, we cut burglaries and property crimes by more than 50%, which was way above the threshold I had set for a successful program,” Huber said. “Since then, we’re expanding the program not only to Lodi, but to Manteca, because it’s working.”
Stefan Sekula, a property and business owner on Sacramento Street who has been a vocal opponent of the access center’s location, said it would take an ambassador roughly 30 minutes to patrol the designated neighborhoods in the area, and that is only if they do not patrol alleys or any streets that run east or west.
He didn’t think one ambassador would be enough to keep homeless or criminals from creating disturbances in the area.
“It’s a lot of ground to cover here,” he said. “Personally, I think the area around the access center — Sacramento from Turner to Lodi — should be the focus of the program, and Lodi PD should take over Hale Park, the eastside and Emerson. I don’t think there’s enough manpower to cover that.”
Huber said ambassadors cover a much larger footprint in downtown Stockton, and don’t follow a designated patrol route. Rather, they patrol in a “cross-cross” fashion, he said, moving from point A to point B, and maybe back to point A before moving on to another location entirely.
With that kind of patrol, he said, it will ensure criminals won’t have enough time to commit any violations and get away with them.
Johnny Coughran, a member of the Lodi Committee on Homelessness, said complete enforcement and ensuring the unsheltered are off the streets can’t actually happen until the permanent access center, with more than 200 beds, will be complete.
He said the temporary shelter managed by Inner City Action filled all 50 beds in 72 hours, and warned Huber to expect an inundation of calls from residents in the coming weeks regarding the homeless who aren’t being served.
“True enforcement can’t occur until we have 208 beds for our homeless, per (the Boise decision),” Coughran said. “Right now we only have 50 beds, so we can’t call every time we see a homeless person walking down the street. It’s not illegal to be homeless, but enforcement needs to happen and we cannot do that, because we won't have enough beds to sustain (enforcement).”
John Della Monica, the city’s community development director, agreed that it will be difficult to accommodate every homeless individual with only 50 beds currently available.
He asked stakeholders to have patience, and said the ultimate hope is that as those 50 individuals currently being served will soon be transitioned out to make room for the remaining unsheltered living on city streets.
“So through the first 12-18 months we have budgeted right now to get the real center developed, we’ll have no longer an issue of whether we have an available bed,” he said. “There won’t even be a dialogue at that point. It will be ‘we have beds available.’ It’s our hope we never have 200 beds full. We should be moving people through the course of sobriety for those that can, and we’re really believing its 70% of population out there that’s entitled and that we can grab hold of them.”
