Growing the business: Papapavlos expanding

Jennifer and Andy Pappas (right) cut the ribbon to mark the beginning of the second phase of their Lodi location with their children.

 WES BOWERS/NEWS-SENTINEL

Six years ago, Andy and Jennifer Pappas made plans to open a new 5,000-square-foot Papapavlos location at the corner or Lodi Avenue and School Street.

Plans didn’t work out, but another property at the corner of Lockeford and School streets became available, and the couple took advantage.

