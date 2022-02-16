If you think some of your more basic monthly bills are high, you are not alone.
According to doxoPLUS, an online financial services subscription service, Lodi households pay an average of $2,207 a month on bills such as mortgage, rent, utilities and health insurance, among others.
That’s 10.2% higher than the national average, according to doxoINSIGHTS, but ranks just 339th among 431 California communities surveyed. In addition, monthly bills account for 48% of the household income in Lodi.
The online financial services provider surveyed 6 million of its subscribers in 4,276 cities across the country, calculating 10 of the most common bills people pay on a monthly basis: auto loans, auto insurance, utilities, health insurance, life insurance, cable and Internet, cell phone, alarm and security, rent, and mortgage.
“In general, doxoINSIGHTS analyzes aggregate bill payment data for 37,000-plus US Zip Codes by observing the payment activity of our more than 6 million users to more than 45 recurring biller service categories,” spokeswoman Liz Powell said.
“For each city that is observed, we calculate the monthly bills from the 10 most common household bills to come up with the average amount paid in total, and across each bill category,” she said.
As an example, the company looked at the cable bills its Lodi subscribers pay. The company then divided the total amount paid by Lodi subscribers by the number of subscribers for an average of $106 a month.
The process was then calculated for all 10 bill categories.
In Lodi, the highest bill paid on average is mortgage at $1,608 a month, according to the report. Those who rent their homes pay an average of $1,188. Nationally, households pay an average of $1,368 a month on mortgage and renters pay an average of $1,129, according to doxoINSIGHTS.
Of the 10 most common bills paid, half of them — auto insurance, utilities, health insurance, cable and cell phones — were lower than the national average.
Despite bills being higher than the national average, Lodi’s costs are not the highest in the region. According to doxoINSIGHTS, average bills in Manteca are $2,635, followed by Oakley at $2,619, and Elk Grove at $2,453.
Bill totals in Stockton average $2,096, while in Galt, households pay an average of $2,184, according to doxoINSIGHTS.
Average monthly payments in Galt are 9% higher than the national average, and the city ranks 346th in the state.
Monthly payments account for 35% of the household income in Galt, and mortgage payments and rent are roughly $1,733 and $1,368 a month, respectively.
Only auto insurance, auto loan, cable and cell phone bills in Galt are lower than the national average.
Compared to larger California cities, Sacramento households pay an average of $2,101, while those in San Jose pay $3,2,48. Residents in San Francisco pay $2,946 on average, according to doxoINSIGHTS.
Across the state, households in Ladera Ranch, a small community south of Anaheim and Irvine, pay an average of $4,132 a month. Households in Wasco, just north of Bakersfield, pay the least amount in monthly bills at $1,638, according to doxoPLUS.
To view complete data for Lodi or other communities, visit www.doxo.com