- At least 19,793 (see note) total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 414 deaths. On Friday, 55 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 24 in intensive care; 14 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, including 4 in the ICU.
- 21,171 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County. There have been 375 deaths. On Friday, 109 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 34 in intensive care. 18,104 have "likely recovered."
- 311 total cases in Calaveras County, with 14 deaths. On Friday, no patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 280 patients are considered recovered.
- 249 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. On Friday, no patients was hospitalized with COVID-19. 226 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 16,229 cases in Stanislaus County, with 329 deaths.
- 20,364 cases in Alameda County, with 370 deaths.
- 15,734 cases in Contra Costa County, with 199 deaths.
- 769,831 total cases in California, with 14,812 deaths.
- 6,716,077 cases in the United States, with 198,433 deaths. 2,540,334 have recovered.
- 30,323,467 cases worldwide, with 949,486 deaths. 20,631,378 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 4:30 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.
Note: San Joaquin County cases are underreported. The State of California has corrected a technical issue leaving case data from July 27 and later severely delayed, but San Joaquin County is still updating its data as of Sept. 18. Death and hospitalization data has not been affected.