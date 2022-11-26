Doug Kuehne reflects on Lodi City Council tenure

Although election results aren’t yet certified, Lodi City Council Member Doug Kuehne knows it’s the end of the line for him. His political career will be over in a week.
He’s accepted what he cannot change and seems to be at peace with it.
As of the latest count, Kuehne was unseated by 21-year-old political newcomer Cameron Bregman.
Instead of stewing over his election loss, Kuehne focuses on his accomplishments during the past eight years. He hands a visitor a 30-page document detailing what he and his fellow council members have achieved during his tenure.
And he’s proud to talk about each one of them.
His devotion to public service all started with Leadership Lodi. The 10-month program sponsored by the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce is “designed to inspire and motivate Lodi area citizens to achieve higher levels of leadership responsibility,” according to its website.
In addition to his eight years on the city council, Kuehne also served three years on the planning commission and several years on a Delta water supply advisory group.
During his time with the council, Kuehne also served on various boards and committees including chairman of the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) and chairman of the San Joaquin Council of Governments (COG).
Hard Year
But for all that’s been achieved, it’s been a very hard year for Kuehne.
His second council term nearing an end, Kuehne toyed with the idea of running for larger office. With County Supervisor Chuck Winn terming out at the end of the year, Kuehne decided to make a run to replace him.
But it was not to be. After all the votes were counted, Kuehne finished third in the contest behind Steve Ding and Steve Colangelo. He garnered a respectable 17% of the vote. At one point he even led the other candidates.
But the sting of that loss paled by comparison to what would come next.
On Sunday evening, Aug. 14, Liberty Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident at Collier and Elliott roads. It was a hit-and-run accident. Firemen found an unresponsive male lying beside an overturned vehicle. Lifesaving measures proved fruitless.
Hours later Kuehne would be notified that the victim was his 40-year-old son Jeremy.
As one can imagine, he was devastated. The fog of grief rolled in.
Speaking about it later, Kuehne said he not only lost his son, but the successor to his business, King’s Carpet Cleaning.
At age 61, he had been training and grooming Jeremy to take over the business as he looked to retirement.
“I not only lost my son, but my business (succession) plan …,” he says with tears welling.
At the time, Kuehne was no stranger to grief, having lost another son to suicide years earlier.
Hudson Kuehne, 18, died in 2014, the year his dad was first elected to the city council.
When he was hit with the loss of son Jeremy this past summer, Kuehne says he was better able to handle it.
“I think God prepared me,” he says.
As it happened, Kuehne had taken classes in grief counseling, hoping to help others in their time of need. He recounts the time he was waiting to meet someone for lunch, but the young person never showed up.
He later learned the young man was killed in a motorcycle crash while on his way to meet Kuehne.
Accomplishments
As Kuehne recalls the list of council accomplishments, he is most fond of seeing the city allow Walnut Street closed off in front of St. Anne’s Catholic Church. It was where his wife Robin went to elementary school, so it had special meaning for him.
Another favorite is when he was able to help secure a safe water grant for Henderson School, which is just outside the city limits. He says the school was dealing with contaminated water, and students were having to drink bottled water.
More recently, Kuehne says he’s proud that the city was able to land a deal with the state to build another electric “peaker” plant near Lodi Lake. He says the new plant will be owned and paid for by the state, but will become the city’s in five years.
Kuehne says with the addition of the new plant Lodi electric customers shouldn’t have to worry about future blackouts or brownouts.
Kuehne has been a strong advocate for the homeless during his tenure on the city council, serving as a member of the Committee on Homelessness. He says he will count the new access center as one of his top achievements once it is built out. But he says the current funding level --$ 12 million — doesn’t go far enough in providing all the amenities and features he thinks are necessary.
Covid and Chaos
As he considers his library of accomplishments and experiences, one year sticks out: 2020. He was mayor that year and, and as everyone knows, that’s when COVID-19 hit the country full force.
The governor declared a state of emergency, as did the city. Lockdowns were ordered. Schools closed. Most businesses were ordered shut by the governor. This was devastating news to Lodi, which relies heavily upon sales tax to fund its operations, says Kuehne.
But things didn’t turn out as bad as first thought. Massive amounts of state and federal aid became available to businesses. The Great Plates Delivered program helped feed hundreds of seniors and disabled persons in the city. As importantly, it helped several local restaurants stay afloat.
Kuehne takes pride in the fact that he had a hand in making the program happen.
As if dealing with a 100-year pandemic wasn’t enough, the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis that year stirred emotions and prompted Lodi’s first-ever demonstrations. Kuehne says there were 14 different protests that year.
Since there had never been protests like that in Lodi, there was no rulebook. No protocol to follow. “It was a time to be creative,” he says with a smile.
He said 2020 was “most challenging,” perhaps an understatement. In looking back at 2020 and all that happened, he called it a “nightmare year.”
Kuehne also takes pride in knowing that he is leaving the city in financially fantastic shape. The past two years have produced large budget surpluses – $10 million two years ago and $8 million last year. That’s unheard of in the city’s history, he says.
But what’s next for the soon-to-be-former council member?
He doesn’t know, exactly. He has a heart for helping people and possibly sees himself taking a job somewhere as a homelessness coordinator. He certainly has the contacts and experience, he says.
“When you can do something that makes a difference in people’s lives, it’s time well spent,” he concludes.
