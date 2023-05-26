Three civil liberties groups have demanded law enforcement agencies in 22 counties throughout the state stop sharing automated license plate data with departments in other states.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation, and the American Civil Liberties Unions of Northern California and Southern California sent letters to 71 law enforcement agencies — including the Lodi Police Department and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office — stating that sharing such data violates California law and could enable prosecution of abortion seekers and providers elsewhere.

