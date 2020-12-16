The body of a Lodi man who was reported missing before Thanksgiving was found in a Northern California forest over the weekend, the Lodi Police Department announced Tuesday.
Police said the body of Raymond Huggins, 81, was found near his vehicle in a remote wooded area of Placer County on Saturday.
Huggins’ death does not appear to be the result of foul play, police said, but the department is continuing to work with the Placer County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office during the investigation.
“We’re horribly saddened by his loss, but we’re very happy he was found, because we were just afraid we wouldn’t find him,” niece Elaina Petersen said.
Huggins was last seen on Nov. 21 driving a gray Hyundai Genesis away from his Port Chelsea Circle home and was considered at-risk.
Petersen said authorities did not disclose how long her uncle may have been in the area where he was found, but his Hyundai was reportedly out of gas.
A hunter found her uncle’s body off an old logging road and contacted authorities, she said, adding she and a cousin would be going to Placer County Wednesday to learn more details.
She said the family tracked his credit card and bank account activity during the three weeks he was missing, but nothing happened.
Petersen said her uncle never wandered away from home, and the family does not know what caused him to leave.
“He was a wonderful guy,” she said. “He just loved to have fun and had a deep laugh. He was just so full of life and happiness. We’re really going to miss him.”
Born on family land on Waller Road in Morada, Huggins spent all of his life in the area, graduating from Lodi High School in 1958 and spending a couple years in Stockton before building his own home on Port Chelsea Circle.
He had lived in the home with his wife since 1976, and they were supposed to celebrate 58 years of marriage on Dec. 1.
Huggins was an electrician and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical workers for more than 40 years, and retired about 20 years ago, Petersen said.
He had two sons and one daughter, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. His oldest son preceded him in death last year.