Celebration of all things Italian returns to Lodi

The sound of accordions and operatic singing, as well as the aroma of fresh pasta will fill the air when Festa Italiana returns to the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds on June 11.
This will be the 10th year Festa Italiana celebrates the European nation’s history, heritage and culture with food, entertainment and activities for the entire family
Although the event was first held in 2012, the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to temporarily cease operations.
Last year’s Festa was the first since California reopened its economy following the pandemic.
Familiar faces will be performing this year, including renowned Italian Tenor Pasquale Esposito, who will headline on the Morada Produce Main Stage.
Stockton native Bianca Orsi will also serenade the audience with her opera solos.
Other acts include Nino, d’Italiano, and the Trucco Band.
The Balliamo! Italian Dancers will headline in the festival Pavilion, while local acts such as the Stockton Garage Combo, opera singer Kerri Scott, Louis Lodi, and the accordion-playing Nicolini Brothers perform on the Benevenuti Stage.
An area for youngsters, dubbed “The Bambini Zone” will feature clowns Sparkles and Ravioli, Stockton’s Rhymosaurs, and the Bambini Dancers, who will not only dance, but offer lessons.
In addition, the Funambulus Italian Stilt Walkers will roam the festival grounds.
Music will not be the only part of Italian culture guests will enjoy.
A Mercato Marketplace will feature vendors selling merchandise of all things Italian, from gifts to antiques, and the nearby food court will offer up the best in local Italian dining.
Celebrated chefs throughout the region, both Italian and non-Italian, will demonstrate their Italian food preparation skills at the Cooking Demonstration Stage, and there will also be exhibits on preparing Italian cocktails, as well as segment about cooking with olive oil.
The Celebrity Chef Cooking Area will be the site of the pizza pie tossing entertainment, and guests will also learn how to bake a pizza in a pizza oven.
The Pacific Italian Alliance has compiled a display of photos, historic stories and books written by Italians, about Italians and other interesting tidbits in the Festa’s Italian History Display, while Italian automobiles — and even automobiles owned by Italians — will be showcased at the Automobili Auto Show.
The “Boss of the Sauce” contest returns this year as well, in which for $5, guests can judge a variety of homemade pasta sauces.
Plein Air Painters will capture the look, feel and emotion of the day’s festivities as they paint artwork throughout the event, and guests will be able to show their own creativity through street painting at in a designated areas of the grounds.
Bocce Ball and the Salmi Toss — in which guests test their aim by throwing potatoes at hanging salami — will provide some fun and exercise at the same time.
Festa Italiana is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 11, and Tickets are $15 at the door or $10 in advance. To enter your car in the Automobili Italian Auto Show, the fee is $35 per vehicle.
Children younger than 12 will be admitted free.
Tickets can be purchased at Gian’s Deli, 2112 Pacific Ave. in Stockton; SASS! Public Relations, 628 Lincoln Center; Lodi Grape Festival Grounds, 413 E. Lockeford St.; Rinaldi’s Market, 4625 Duncan Road, in Linden; and the Fruit Bowl, 8767 E. Waterloo Road, in Stockton.
