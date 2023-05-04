Celebration of all things Italian returns to Lodi

Italian tenor Pasquale Esposito performs at Festa Italiana! at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

 NEWS-SENTINEL FILE

The sound of accordions and operatic singing, as well as the aroma of fresh pasta will fill the air when Festa Italiana returns to the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds on June 11.

This will be the 10th year Festa Italiana celebrates the European nation’s history, heritage and culture with food, entertainment and activities for the entire family