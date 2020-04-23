A statement released by the Lodi Unified School District late Tuesday afternoon has sparked criticism from teachers and parents alike, who said it does not appear the administration supports its employees.
Emailed to parents and posted on its Facebook page, the statement said the district had received questions and was aware of social media conversations regarding staffing levels and services provided to students.
The district said that “staffing levels at all grade levels for next school year are based on the same student-to-teacher ratios that have been in place for several years.”
In addition, physical education and music programs are not being reduced or eliminated, and teachers of those subjects will provide the programs at current levels, the district said.
Teachers and parents who commented on the post disputed the district’s statement.
“As a teacher and parent of this district, I am shocked at the misleading wording of ‘next year’ when the new contract being bargained is for three years, and your proposal clearly states otherwise,” Emily Epperson said. “Come to the table with a fair contract that won’t increase class sizes. It hurts the kids who are most vulnerable and just starting to learn.”
Teachers who spoke during the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday night said that during a bargaining session last week with the Lodi Educators Association, the district was proposing to increase class sizes from 24 students to 30 in kindergarten through third grade.
Cathy Nichols-Washer, the Lodi Unified superintendent, read a statement from Borchardt Elementary School teacher Jeannine Johnson, who said last week’s bargaining proposal also included having all instructors move their preparation periods to before or after school hours, and then administration would assign new tasks to perform during music and physical education periods.
Johnson said teachers would not get a salary increase with prep periods moved to before or after school, even though they are working extra hours.
“Basically you’re saying, ‘We want you to work longer hours every day, take away the opportunity to attend profession development, teach afterschool intervention programs or the afterschool Bridge program,’ and not provide a salary competent to survive in the current cost of living,” she said.
Nichols-Washer also read a statement from Lawrence Elementary School teacher Kerri Keenan, who said her colleagues need a clear and concise direction, and that she didn’t feel teachers had district support.
“We need to know that you have our backs. I don’t feel that,” she said. “A class of 30 is ridiculous as we proceed, and you need to make changes on that no matter what happens in the fall. I need you to know that I care, and I need you to know that I want to speak up.”
During the employee group representative comment portion of the meeting, LEA president Michelle Orgon read two pages from the union’s 2019-20 contract, which said that as long as K-3 class size reduction was supported by state funding at the current level, the district would try to maintain a class size of 21 students.
If class size exceeds 20 students, the assistant superintendent of elementary education will attempt to move students within 10 days, and if class size reaches 25, a principal will contact the assistant superintendent to authorize substitute teachers to assist until students can be moved, the contract states.
In addition, Orgon said the contract states the district will strive to meet a maximum class size of 31 students in fourth through sixth grades.
Hearing the suggestion to increase class sizes at the bargaining table last week and then receiving the letter from the superintendent claiming class size would not exceed 24 students was troubling, Orgon said.
“From the office of the superintendent, from bargaining, we’re hearing two totally different messages,” she said. “This is contrary to what we believed or understood.”
Following the meeting, parents also voiced their concern about class size on the district’s Facebook post regarding class size.
“As a parent, I find it disheartening that there is such an obvious disconnect between the teachers and the district,” Carly Hightower said. “The vast majority of social media posts have turned into a war between the two parties — aren’t you all supposed to be working as a team? Aren’t we supposed to be teaching our children how to respectfully resolve misunderstandings? Our teachers are obviously not being heard and are not aligned with the misleading messages us parents are receiving. Time to step your game up, LUSD!”
Rachelle Yates-Perreira said that after reading “misleading and contradictory behavior” it was no surprise there were a large amount of teaching positions open at the district each year.
“There is a clear divide between the professionals in the classroom and the staff at the district level, the board of education and the superintendent,” she said. “It took LUSD LEA drafting a letter pointing out their concerns about class sizes, salary, professionalism, etc. for the district to address it. In a time when many teachers are going above and beyond to ensure education continues for students, the district had the opportunity to show that they value their teachers, instead they show they don’t care about them or what’s best for our students.”
Nichols-Washer responded to the comments made on Wednesday.
“Lodi Unified is working with the union that represents teachers to discuss issues at the bargaining table,” she said. “The district has presented a proposal and we are awaiting a counter proposal from the union. We look forward to further conversations with the union at the next meeting.”