- At least 18,588 (see note) total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There had been 368 deaths. Up-to-date hospital and recovery data was not available Monday.
- 19,346 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County. There have been 332 deaths. 161 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 70 in intensive care. 15,908 have "likely recovered."
- Calaveras County has not updated its data since Friday. At that time, there were 273 total cases in the county, with 2 deaths.
- 239 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. 2 patients are hospitalized. 216 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 15,441 cases in Stanislaus County, with 290 deaths. 14,409 have recovered.
- 19,350 cases in Alameda County, with 300 deaths.
- 14,712 cases in Contra Costa County, with 187 deaths.
- 735,235 total cases in California, with 13,726 deaths.
- 6,300,075 cases in the United States, with 189,168 deaths. 2,333,551 have recovered.
- 27,246,686 cases worldwide, with 890,923 deaths. 18,210,039 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5:30 p.m. Monday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.
Note: Cases are underreported. The State of California has corrected a technical issue leaving case data from July 27 and later severely delayed, but San Joaquin County is still updating its data as of Sept. 7. Death and hospitalization data has not been affected. San Joaquin County defines “recovered” as any patient who is not currently hospitalized and whose first symptom or positive COVID-19 test (if asymptomatic) was more than 14 days ago, even if they continue to experience symptoms.