LODI — Even though San Joaquin County remains on a state COVID-19 watch list, more sectors of the economy have been given approval to reopen.
Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, announced late Thursday night that her revised stay-at-home order allows schools and day camps to reopen, as well as hotels for leisure and tourism.
Casinos and card rooms, racetracks without spectators, campgrounds and outdoor recreation, including swimming pools, are also allowed to resume operations.
“While San Joaquin County is still on the state monitoring list due to the increasing number of hospitalizations and number of individuals in the ICU, California Department Public Health has informed the county that we can continue to reopen if the Public Health Officer determines it is safe to do so,” Park said in a media statement Thursday night.
“Since the businesses we recommend reopening are low-risk for COVID-19 transmission, I believe we are taking the right approach balancing public health and social and economic activity,” she said.
Businesses that forecast to open soon include bars and wineries, theaters or family entertainment centers, gyms, zoos, museums and professional sports with spectators.
Cathi DeGroot, interim director of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, said while pools and aquatic centers are allowed to open, the facilities operated by her department won’t be open for a couple of weeks.
Those include the Lodi Lake beach, Blakely Park pool and the Hutchins Street Square pool, she said.
“The department is waiting on word from the city manager,” she said. “We need to have time to call our employees, bring back our lifeguards and staff. And we also need to prepare the facilities and operations so they can meet safety guidelines. My goal is to have everything open prior to July 4.”
DeGroot said her department will follow all protocols set forth in the state’s guidelines for reopening, which includes maintaining social distancing, cleaning all surfaces frequently, and maintaining proper disinfectant and pH levels.
Other guidelines specific to pools and aquatic centers include encouraging patrons to bring their own towels, and ensuring there is an adequate amount of pool equipment so no one needs to share. Indoor facilities are encouraged to introduce and circulate air as much as possible.
Employees are also encouraged to wear face coverings and gloves, and all individuals on the premises are urged to wash their hands frequently. Employees will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and high temperatures before each work shift.
The San Joaquin County Parks department said it plans to open its campgrounds, playgrounds and water play features at facilities some time next week.
Micke Grove Zoo, Fun Town and Oak Grove Nature Center will remain closed for the time being, but the Micke Grove Japanese Garden, as well as fishing areas, horseshoe pits and disc golfing at all parks, will be available for use.
Large gatherings at county parks are still prohibited.
Nancy Beckman, executive director of VisitLodi!, said many of the larger, brand name hotels in town, such as Holiday Inn Express and the Mariott Fairfield Inn, have been open during the pandemic, but only for essential travel.
The smaller, locally operated lodging businesses, such as several bed and breakfasts or Wine and Roses, have been anxiously waiting for permission from the state and county to begin accepting guests for leisure, she said.
Tricia Descent at the Poppy Sisters Inn at 533 West Oak Street, said the bed and breakfast opened its doors Friday and was already welcoming guests that evening. She said it felt great to open “finally” after several weeks of closure.
“It’s exciting and odd at the same time,” she said. “We’re looking forward to getting back to business, but in the back of your mind, you have to worry about all the new guidelines to follow. But I think we’ll be able to work with them.”
Like other sectors reopening in recent weeks, hotels must ensure social distancing between employees and guests, clean high-traffic areas and promote frequent hand washing.
Specific to the industry, housekeepers are encouraged to wear face masks when cleaning rooms while guests are away, and baggage should only be delivered to rooms when guests are not present. Vacuum cleaners must be equipped with HEPA filters.
“We’re excited to see business come back to Lodi,” Beckman said. “I think we’re going to see a lot of business from the drive market, because studies have shown people are willing to drive as much as five hours for a vacation.”
Beckman added business overall in Lodi will most likely be slow and steady, even as more than a dozen wineries — the city’s biggest tourist draw — begin to open as well.
While the county has not permitted wineries to officially open, Winegrape Commission executive director Stuart Spencer said some are being allowed to under the dine-in guidelines approved two weeks ago.
He said about 14 plan to reopen this weekend, which he said that out of about 80 wineries, is a decent number.
“I think those that are opening are doing so with caution,” he said, noting many winery owners are frustrated with some of the guidelines recommended, including prohibiting patrons at tasting bars or other areas they would typically congregate under normal operating conditions.
“Some wineries are getting antsy with opening, especially in terms of what is allowed to open and what isn’t allowed to open,” he said.
Park’s latest stay-at-home order revision comes as 1,444 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in San Joaquin County since the pandemic began, with 62 of those in Lodi. There have been a total of 42 deaths from COVID-19 in the county as well.
In addition, 44 people were being treated for the disease in county hospitals on Friday.
A complete list of what can open this weekend, along with sector and industry guidelines, can be found online at sjready.org /events/covid19.html.