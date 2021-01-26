A large, orange butterfly seemingly took flight as Jennifer Noyola danced to the song “Messages from her.”
Noyola’s graceful performance, speeches and a poem were part of an uplifting program leading into the Lodi Sister March on Saturday morning.
Dozens of people marched through the city to bring attention to women’s issues, to give voice to those that are disenfranchised, and to recognize women for their achievements in the community.
The event, organized by Women’s March Lodi, was held in association with the nationwide 5th Annual Women’s March.
“We walk because we need to have power. There are women and children that don’t have a voice,” event co-organizer Sandra Vargas said.
The march started at Hutchins Street Square and made its way to the All-Veterans Plaza by City Hall. There, the marchers lined both sides of the memorial and held a moment of silence for the women who have fought and given their lives for their country.
“We wanted to stop there and take a moment and let them know we remember their sacrifice,” Vargas said.
The march continued downtown, with participants carrying signs reading “Support all women” and “We are stronger than fear.” The marchers chanted “Together, united, we won’t be divided!” and ‘When women’s rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up fight back!”
The group passed under the most iconic symbol of Lodi, the Lodi Arch, before moving into the Heritage District.
At Hale Park, march organizer Tony Arredondo spoke about Christina Cantu, a woman who was shot while sleeping at the park in April of 2019.
“But we don’t want to remember Christina for that,” Arredondo said. “We want to remember Christina for hope, and being a woman who just wanted to live, and that’s what we need to stand up for as women. We need to support each other and lift each other up.”
She encouraged the women in attendance to stand up and bring about change.
The group circled Hale Park, and as they left they gave recognition to Latina women while they played the song “Cancion sin miedo.”
Vargas said it was important to say people’s names and give them recognition.
“There is a lot of negativity. But let’s show that there are more of us, there are more of us than people that are negative. They don’t understand other people, they don’t have empathy,” Vargas said.
After marchers made their way back to the park, the organizers recognized local women for promoting positive changes in the community, including advocacy of underrepresented groups and the homeless. Vargas said it’s important that their work and volunteer efforts be noticed and to recognize them for their efforts.
“Why should we have to wait for the city or other organizations to come out and recognize these women? We’re also part of the community. That’s why we decided to recognize these women.”
Jill Lipka, carrying a sign reading “Don’t interrupt me, I am speaking,” received recognition for her work with the youth in the community. She spoke of the need for women to be proud of who they are and to embrace what makes them unique.
Leia Schenk, who spearheaded several protests in Lodi last summer, was recognized for her advocacy of social justice. She spoke about the importance of women being comfortable in their own skin.
“It’s very important that you love yourself, it’s very important that you love the way that you were brought into this world because that is you. That’s your identity that nobody can take away. You never want to be like somebody else or look like somebody else, because that’s not organic, that’s not the way you were created,” Schenk said.
Kasandra Foster, who helped organize Saturday’s event, led the march and was happy with the event and was pleasantly surprised at the turnout.
“Walking and leading the march was really nice. It felt right. I am very glad it was very peaceful and people were keeping their distance,” she said.